Huge wildfires still burning in B.C. but favourable conditions are helping crews

B.C. wildfire officials say favourable conditions are allowing crews to get the upper hand on many of the fires burning in the province but concerns remain high.

There are currently more than 430 fires burning in B.C. About 260 are classified as out of control.

The huge Shetland Creek fire, burning between Spences Bridge and Ashcroft, is largely being held but it covers a huge area of nearly 200 square kilometres.

It is one of three wildfires of note around B.C. that continue to threaten homes.

Wildfire officials also warn more wind and lighting are in the forecast.

“The immediate weather forecast will continue to create challenging wildfire conditions,” Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston said on Wednesday.

“We’re expecting high winds and thunderstorms that can increase the size of the fire as well as leading to new fire starts. In the days ahead, though, there’s some relief coming to parts of the province. The heat should lessen and we’ll see much-needed rain in the north and there are actually some rainfall warnings in some areas.”

Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management, said there could be more evacuation alerts and orders in the coming days.

“Right now, we are asking everyone to take steps to be prepared,” she said.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, 87 new fires have started in the past 24 hours and crews have put out 72 fires.

The Antler Creek wildfire near Wells and Barkerville is no longer a wildfire of note as it has merged with other fires to become known as the Groundhog Complex.

The cluster of fires is now 14,000 hectares, however, it is not any closer to Barkerville or Wells and all evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

A team of firefighters from Australia have been deployed to Slocan Lake to take command of a wildfire complex in the area.

It includes the Aylwin Creek fire, which is now 400 hectares in size and forced an evacuation order for 108 properties south of the village of Silverton.

Highway 6 remains closed in the area due to the fires.