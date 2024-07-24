Menu

Crime

Woman charged after 11-year-old boy attacked, killed by dogs in south Edmonton

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted July 24, 2024 5:52 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: (April 4, 2024): B.C. boy Kache Grist, 11, was attacked and killed by two cane corso dogs owned by his dad's roommate while on a spring break visit to see his father in Edmonton. Breanna Karstens-Smith spoke with his grieving mother Kendrah Wong about the tragedy in the Summerside neighbourhood – Apr 4, 2024
A 44-year-old woman has been charged after an 11-year-old boy was attacked and killed by two dogs in south Edmonton earlier this year.

The fatal attack happened at a home in the area of 82nd Street and 11th Avenue Southwest on April 1.

Grade 5 student Kache Grist, who moved to Osoyoos, B.C., last November and was back in Edmonton to spend spring break with his father, was killed in the attack.

The boy’s father’s roommate was the owner of the two cane corso dogs, which were seized by animal care and control peace officers.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Edmonton Police Service said its homicide unit charged Crystal Jean MacDonald with criminal negligence causing death.

Prior to the fatal attack in April, there were multiple complaints about the dogs, including two this year.

