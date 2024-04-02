11-year-old boy dies after dog attack in south Edmonton

An 11-year-old boy was killed in a dog attack just at a residence in south Edmonton just before 8 p.m. Monday.
Edmonton police are investigating.
They say it happened near 82nd Street and 11th Avenue SW.
When officers arrived, they found a “severely injured 11-year-old boy who had been attacked by two very large dogs.”
They tried to save him but the boy was declared dead.
The two dogs were seized by Animal Control Peace Officers, police said.
Police did not reveal the breed of dog.
It’s believed the dogs belong to a person who lives at the residence the child was visiting, Edmonton police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
