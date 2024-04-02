Menu

Crime

11-year-old boy dies after dog attack in south Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 3:25 pm
south edmonton dog attack View image in full screen
An 11-year-old boy was killed by two dogs in south Edmonton on Monday, April 1, 2024. Lisa MacGregor/Global News
An 11-year-old boy was killed in a dog attack just at a residence in south Edmonton just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Edmonton police are investigating.

They say it happened near 82nd Street and 11th Avenue SW.

When officers arrived, they found a “severely injured 11-year-old boy who had been attacked by two very large dogs.”

They tried to save him but the boy was declared dead.

The two dogs were seized by Animal Control Peace Officers, police said.

Police did not reveal the breed of dog.

It’s believed the dogs belong to a person who lives at the residence the child was visiting, Edmonton police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Edmonton police at a home near 82 Street and 11 Avenue SW in Summerside, where a child was fatally attacked by dogs on Monday, April 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton police at a home near 82 Street and 11 Avenue SW in Summerside, where a child was fatally attacked by dogs on Monday, April 1, 2024. Global News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

