B.C. boy identified as victim of fatal Edmonton dog attack

An 11-year-old boy who was killed in a dog attack in south Edmonton on Monday night was a Grade 5 student at Osoyoos Elementary School.

“We want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family,” said Marcus Toneatpo, superintendent of School District No. 53, Okanagan Similkameen.

The district was told about the boy’s death by his family on Tuesday morning, Toneatpo said.

The district was able to coordinate its critical incident team and have counsellors there for staff and students when they were told about the incident on Wednesday morning.

Supports are available for school staff and students, he added.

“Small communities — there’s so much to be said for having those close ties and people being so connected. But when there’s a tragedy like this, really, the entire community feels it,” Toneatpo said.

He said students returned to school Tuesday after spring break. The superintendent says there are lots of questions and emotions.

“These are things we have to work through.

“Because this is now in the media, and with the nature of this accident, I think it makes the grieving process that much more difficult, especially for young people,” Toneatpo said.

“The loss of any student … It’s going to be extremely difficult,” he added. “He was well liked.”

The fatal attack happened on Monday around 8 p.m., at a home in the area of 82nd Street and 11th Avenue SW in the Summerside neighbourhood.

Police said officers arrived to find a “severely injured 11-year-old boy who had been attacked by two very large dogs.” Police attempted to save the boy, but he was declared dead.

Police said the dogs, who were seized by animal control peace officers, belong to a person who lives at the home where the child was visiting.

The City of Edmonton said animal control peace officers have previously been called to the house. In the past year, officers responded to multiple barking complaints, resulting in warnings and one ticket, the city said Tuesday.

This year, the city said peace officers responded to two attack complaints isolated to inside the home. One complaint concluded without charges and the second remains under investigation.

