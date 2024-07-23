Calgary moves into Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions, allowing for more sprinkler use

See more sharing options

Calgarians will be allowed to use their sprinklers for longer periods of time as the city moves into Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions.

The move to Stage 1, effective Tuesday, comes as Calgary continues to recover from the Bearspaw South feeder main break, which happened in June.

Effective immediately, the following activities are allowed:

Using a sprinkler, soaker hose or in-ground sprinkling system (including testing) for a maximum of two hours per week on set days. Even-numbered addresses may water on Wednesday or Saturday. Odd-numbered addresses may water on Thursday or Sunday. Calgarians are asked to water in the morning or in the evening to avoid the hottest period of the day and minimize evaporation.

Watering gardens, plants and shrubs by a hose attached to a trigger spray nozzle/watering wand or drip irrigation with an automatic shut-off is allowed on any day/time.

As always, people are encouraged to water each plant slowly and at its base, and check soil moisture both before and after watering to determine if water is needed.

2:06 Calgarians allowed to water lawns after city moves to Stage 2 water restrictions

There are still some restrictions under Stage 1. Calgarians are not allowed to wash driveways, sidewalks, windows or exterior building surfaces. Filling fountains and decorative water features is not allowed, unless it’s a bird bath.

People cannot wash their vehicles with water in the driveway or street.

The city said it intends on turning on an additional pump at the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday. The system will be monitored for a few days to determine whether further restrictions can be lifted, according to the city.