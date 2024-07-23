SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Viewer video: Wildfire evacuees flee Jasper National Park

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 23, 2024 1:16 pm
1 min read
Viewer video and pictures show people fleeing Jasper National Park as a wildfire threatens the area. Thousands of people were forced to evacuate the area on Thursday night.

