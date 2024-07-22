‘Young pedestrian’ suffers life-threatening injuries in crosswalk hit

See more sharing options

Vernon, B.C., Mounties are investigating a collision that left a “young pedestrian” with serious, life-threatening injuries.

At around 12:10 p.m. Saturday, police received a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 32nd Street and 30th Avenue in Vernon.

Personnel immediately tended to the victim, who had serious, life-threatening injuries, police say.

“Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest the youth was crossing 32nd Street in the crosswalk when they were struck by a pickup truck making a right-hand turn from 30th Avenue northbound onto 32nd Street,” RCMP said.

“The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.”

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours while officers conducted their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the collision, and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2024-12112.