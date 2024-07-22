Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

‘Young pedestrian’ suffers life-threatening injuries in crosswalk hit

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 6:09 pm
1 min read
FILE. Vernon RCMP station. View image in full screen
FILE. Vernon RCMP station. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vernon, B.C., Mounties are investigating a collision that left a “young pedestrian” with serious, life-threatening injuries.

At around 12:10 p.m. Saturday, police received a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 32nd Street and 30th Avenue in Vernon.

Personnel immediately tended to the victim, who had serious, life-threatening injuries, police say.

Click to play video: 'Search for missing senior continues, but VSAR stood down'
Search for missing senior continues, but VSAR stood down

“Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest the youth was crossing 32nd Street in the crosswalk when they were struck by a pickup truck making a right-hand turn from 30th Avenue northbound onto 32nd Street,” RCMP said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours while officers conducted their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the collision, and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2024-12112.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices