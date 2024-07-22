2 children seriously injured after bus collides with car in west Edmonton on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Two children were taken to hospital after the car they were in was hit by a transit bus in west Edmonton on Sunday night.

Police said the children are seven and 10 years old and sustained “serious injuries.” The woman driving the car that the children were in was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, investigators believe the car was headed east on 107th Avenue when it went through a red light and was hit by an Edmonton Transit Service bus that was moving north on 156th Street.

Police said nobody on the bus was injured and that charges are pending against the woman who was driving the car.

View image in full screen Two children were taken to hospital after the car they were in was hit by a transit bus in west Edmonton on Sunday night. Police were called to the area of 107th Avenue and 156th Street. Global News

A damaged bicycle was visible at the scene of the crash. Police said nobody was on the bike at the time of the crash as it had been sitting on the front rack of the bus.

