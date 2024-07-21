Menu

Crime

Break-in suspect fakes medical issue, assaults officer: Winnipeg police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2024 9:15 am
1 min read
Back window of police cruiser View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paull / Global News
Police in Winnipeg say a suspect they arrested after a residential break-in feigned a medical event while in a cruiser, and then allegedly assaulted one of the officers who’d removed him from the vehicle to help him.

The officer was uninjured as a result of the assault, which police allege happened Friday evening.

Police say the suspect had another man’s i-d, and gave officers the name that was on the document.

But they say they were able to determine the 35-year-old’s real identity through his fingerprints, and they say he remains in custody and faces numerous charges.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

