Break-in suspect fakes medical issue, assaults officer: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Winnipeg say a suspect they arrested after a residential break-in feigned a medical event while in a cruiser, and then allegedly assaulted one of the officers who’d removed him from the vehicle to help him.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The officer was uninjured as a result of the assault, which police allege happened Friday evening.

Police say the suspect had another man’s i-d, and gave officers the name that was on the document.

But they say they were able to determine the 35-year-old’s real identity through his fingerprints, and they say he remains in custody and faces numerous charges.