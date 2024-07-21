Break-in suspect fakes medical issue, assaults officer: Winnipeg police

Police in Winnipeg say a suspect they arrested after a residential break-in feigned a medical event while in a cruiser, and then allegedly assaulted one of the officers who’d removed him from the vehicle to help him.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The officer was uninjured as a result of the assault, which police allege happened Friday evening.
Police say the suspect had another man’s i-d, and gave officers the name that was on the document.
Trending Now
But they say they were able to determine the 35-year-old’s real identity through his fingerprints, and they say he remains in custody and faces numerous charges.
More on Crime
- Woman in Canada less than 2 months found dead inside suitcase in Newfoundland
- Ball hockey referee left with fractured skull, jaw after removing player from game
- Boissonnault’s former business partner linked to woman detained in Dominican Republic cocaine bust
- Car theft finally decelerating in Canada after surge — a ‘positive sign’
Comments