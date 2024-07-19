Menu

Lifestyle

Bursting at the seams, Edmonton Humane Society launches new adoption event

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 9:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Humane Society launches new adoption campaign'
Edmonton Humane Society launches new adoption campaign
The Edmonton Humane Society has launched a new adoption event to help deal with capacity challenges. Nicole Stillger reports.
The Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) has launched a new adoption event to help deal with capacity challenges.

“We’ve been really busy,” said Liza Sunley, CEO of the Edmonton Humane Society.

“We are operating at capacity all the time, but we’ve really seen a surge in requests for intakes over the last little while.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We are operating at capacity all the time, but we've really seen a surge in requests for intakes over the last little while."

To help make room, adoption fees have been reduced for every animal, but for some there’s even more incentive to adopt.

“We’re always looking for ways that we can reduce barriers for people to adopt,” Sunley said.

Click to play video: 'Walk-in adoptions return to Edmonton Humane Society'
Walk-in adoptions return to Edmonton Humane Society

Thanks to a community partnership, seven of the animals will get a lifetime supply of food.

“What we’re going to be doing is providing food for life for long-stay animals and older animals that have been here a long time,” said James Burns, director of marketing for Champion Pet Foods.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

The select animals that are part of the adoption campaign are specially marked on their profiles.

Bursting at the seams, Edmonton Humane Society launches new adoption event - image View image in full screen
More on Lifestyle

“We want to end pet homelessness,” Burns said.

“That’s really an initiative for Champion that we want to take on, so providing these coupons and support for these animals we feel we can really make a difference.”

Right now there are just under 90 animals for adoption at the EHS.

“Our numbers are really rebounding. They did slow down during COVID years, but we’ve seen those numbers start to rebound to pre COVID numbers,” Sunley said.

The campaign runs until July 28.

Click to play video: 'Adopt a Pet: Measley looking for forever cuddle buddy'
Adopt a Pet: Measley looking for forever cuddle buddy
