Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Emergency department in Oliver to undergo another temporary closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 8:02 pm
1 min read
The emergency department of the South Okanagan General Hospital is seen in Oliver, B.C. on Tues. Aug. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of the emergency department entrance at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For the 19th time this year, the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will undergo a temporary closure.

Interior Health announced the closure on Friday afternoon, just before 4 p.m., three hours before the 12-hour closure was slated to start.

The closure runs Friday night to Saturday morning, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and is due to limited physician and nursing availability.

The emergency department is normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Click to play video: 'Solutions approved for ongoing ER closures'
Solutions approved for ongoing ER closures
Trending Now

Interior Health patients needing emergency care can access that at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.

Story continues below advertisement

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” said IH.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

The temporary emergency department closure is just one of many throughout the Interior Health region.

Since Jan. 1, there have been 52 temporary closures — including 18 and counting so far in July — which Interior Health calls temporary service interruptions.

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices