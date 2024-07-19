Residents of two Kelowna homes displaced by fire

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of two homes have been displaced after a Friday morning fire in the 2000 block of Kelowna’s Southview Avenue.

Smoke and flames could be seen pouring from a window on the first floor of a two-storey residence, as firefighters approached the building.

They were able to quickly knock down the fire and contain it to one of two suites in the structure, fire officials said.

All occupants were able to evacuate on their own and there were no injuries to firefighters or residents.

Fire officials said the blaze has been deemed accidental and residents of both units were displaced and now in the care of ESS.