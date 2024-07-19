Menu

Crime

Suspect on the run after 2 teenage girls stabbed in St. Albert: RCMP

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 4:55 pm
1 min read
Photo of Kaj Alexander Randall. View image in full screen
Photo of Kaj Alexander Randall. Supplied by St. Albert RCMP
A man is on the run and wanted by Alberta police after two teenage girls were stabbed Wednesday night in St. Albert, RCMP said.

The stabbing happened at a home in Riverside, a neighbourhood in the west side of the city directly north of Edmonton.

RCMP said officers responded at 10 p.m. and arrived to find two teenage girls, aged 17 and 13, both suffering from multiple stab wounds. One of them is in critical condition, a Thursday update said.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a grey 2010 Mazda 3S, bearing Alberta licence plate CRN 1498.

Kaj Alexander Randall, 28, is wanted by police for attempted murder. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

“DO NOT approach him,” RCMP said.

Police said he is six-feet-four-inches tall and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Suspect on the run after 2 teenage girls stabbed in St. Albert: RCMP - image View image in full screen
St. Albert RCMP said the attack was an isolated incident and all three people were known to each other, but did not specify how.

Anyone with information about Randall’s whereabouts is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700.  If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online.

— This is a breaking news story. More to come…

