2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Tofino, B.C. plane crash

Two people were killed and a third was seriously hurt in a plane crash in Tofino, B.C., on Thursday.
Tofino RCMP were called to a report of a crash on the runway at Long Beach Airport shortly before 1 p.m.
“Information is limited at this time but it appears that a small 6-seat aircraft may have suffered an engine fire during takeoff,” RCMP said in a media release.
The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District described the flight as a “non-scheduled private aircraft.”
One person was pulled from the aircraft and taken to hospital, while two were declared dead at the scene.
“Our hearts go out to the families of those affected by this event,” said Daniel Sailland, CAO for the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District who oversees airport operations. “We are working closely with authorities to determine the cause of this incident and to provide support to those impacted.”
Mounties said they were working with the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the circumstances of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tofino RCMP at 250-670-9612.
