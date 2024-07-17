Man beaten unconscious, choked with shopping bag in random Jasper Avenue gas station attack: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was savagely and randomly attacked at a gas station east of downtown Edmonton by a suspect police said was high on drugs and has a lengthy criminal history.

The attack happened on Thursday, July 11, when police said a 60-year-old man was walking to a Husky gas station near 92 Street and Jasper Avenue.

Without provocation, another man seated outside the gas station violently assaulted the victim to the point of unconsciousness, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Wednesday.

“After a brief lull in the assault, the suspect then began choking the man with a shopping bag,” EPS added.

The EPS downtown branch BEATS team was working proactively in the area when they heard shouts for help from the gas station and went over to assist.

“Thankfully, officers were nearby at the time of this assault — they undoubtedly saved the complainant’s life. Had they not acted so quickly, we may be discussing significantly more tragic circumstances today,” acting Insp. Michael Dreilich said.

"There is no place for this type of brazen, random violence in our city."

Police said the officers challenged the suspect, who did not obey and ran away. Following a short chase on foot, police said he was eventually taken into custody.

EMS responded and treated and took the 60-year-old man to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

The suspect and victim did not know one another, police said.

The suspect was also taken to hospital as a precaution for injuries suffered during the arrest.

Police said he has since been medically cleared and released, and was subsequently arrested and charged.

Storm Saskatchewan, 41, is charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder. Edmonton police said he has a lengthy and sometimes violent criminal history and intoxication by drugs is believed to have been a factor in the attack.