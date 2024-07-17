Fire near Highway 97 in Peachland, traffic backed up

Traffic has stopped on Highway 97 near Peachland, B.C., as crews work to douse a fire that is believed to have been sparked by a car crash.
BC Wildfire has confirmed it is sending crews to the grass fire near Brent Road, though it has yet to offer many details on what they’re dealing with as they’ve yet to arrive.
People near the site say flames are visible and there’s a great deal of smoke.
BC Wildfire said it will have more information available within the hour.
