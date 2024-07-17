Menu

Traffic

Fire near Highway 97 in Peachland, traffic backed up

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 1:06 pm
1 min read
Highway 97 is closed near Peachland as crews work to douse a fire. View image in full screen
Highway 97 is closed near Peachland as crews work to douse a fire. CONTRIBUTED
Traffic has stopped on Highway 97 near Peachland, B.C., as crews work to douse a fire that is believed to have been sparked by a car crash.

BC Wildfire has confirmed it is sending crews to the grass fire near Brent Road, though it has yet to offer many details on what they’re dealing with as they’ve yet to arrive.

People near the site say flames are visible and there’s a great deal of smoke.

BC Wildfire said it will have more information available within the hour.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

