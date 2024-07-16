Family of Edmonton man shot by police releases additional video of incident, demands answers

The family of an Edmonton father who was shot and killed by a police officer last month has released new video of the fatal encounter, which they say raises more questions about the deadly use of force.

“My whole goal is just to clear my brother’s name,” said Dini Arkangelo, the brother of 28-year-old Mathios (Matt) Arkangelo, who was shot in a northeast Edmonton street on June 29.

Dini Arkangelo joined his mother and other family members on Tuesday to speak to the media about the questions they want answered.

The province’s police watchdog — the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team — is investigating the actions of police in connection with the death that occurred in the Fraser neighbourhood.

According to ASIRT, the situation began when someone called 911 to report a single-vehicle rollover on Anthony Henday Drive in the area of 153rd Avenue. The caller reported that the driver left the vehicle on foot. Police then began canvassing the surrounding area and, at 9:11 p.m., an Edmonton Police Service helicopter was asked to fly over the area.

At 9:21 p.m., ASIRT said an officer reported having spotted someone who fit the driver’s description.

According to ASIRT, the man walked in the direction of the police SUV as it was approaching with its lights on. The officer stopped and got out of the SUV.

ASIRT said the man on the street lifted his arms to his sides while facing the officer, who had his gun drawn, and the two engaged verbally with one another. The subject officer fired his gun at the man, who was hit and dropped to the ground.

Earlier this month, the EPS said it would not provide additional information about what happened because of the ASIRT probe. In response to a new request for comment from Global News on Tuesday, the EPS said it “acknowledges the tragedy of this incident and recognizes the impact it has had on the victim’s family, the broader community and attending first responders.”

“While the EPS would like to share more information with the public about our police response on June 29, 2024, we have no choice but to respect the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team’s process,” a police spokesperson wrote in an email. “Transparency is important in fostering and maintaining respect for the administration of justice at all levels, but transparency too early can result in the irreparable tainting of an investigation, which could undermine the outcome for the victim’s family and the EPS.

“While we cannot comment on the substance of this incident at this time, we are confident that ASIRT will be conducting a thorough and independent investigation which the EPS will fully co-operate with. We trust that those who advocate for effective oversight for policing will also respect the system and process set up to do so.”

Police said the officer who shot Arkangelo is currently on leave, adding that is “standard process following a critical incident” and “part of the EPS’ reintegration program before a return to active duty.”

The EPS said it will not be releasing the officer’s name.

Dini Arkangelo said after his brother’s death, he himself canvassed the area where the shooting happened to see if he could obtain video of the incident.

“What triggers me is when I go on social media and see people saying all this awful stuff, … (like), ‘He deserves it,'” he said, adding that he would like the officer who shot his brother to not be allowed to patrol the streets unless he is cleared of wrongdoing. “This is really, really painful. … It’s just confusing.”

Video provided to media outlets by Dini Arkangelo amounts to a 25-minute compilation of home security video collected from the area where Mathios Arkangelo was walking around after the crash. It is edited to show the videos in chronological order.

It shows Mathios Arkangelo speaking to some children on a driveway as he walks past. Later he is seen sitting by a street sign and then making a phone call while looking at the street sign.

His family says it was at this time that he made phone calls to his mother and to his common-law wife.

One security camera video suggests it was about 9:11 p.m. when a police SUV pulled up near the driveway where Mathios Arkangelo had spoken to the children. The police unit is seen rolling further ahead.

Another recording indicates it was around 9:22 p.m. when Mathios Arkangelo put his hands up as a police officer got out of the SUV and pointed his gun. Mathios Arkangelo pulled something out of his pocket, held it in his hand and extended his arms wide. He then allowed the item to dangle in his hand.

A third video indicates it was 9:23 p.m. when Mathios Arkangelo took a couple of steps toward the officer before stopping. This happened again later, and then a third time, at which point he was seen flinching before taking a step forward while saying something to the officer and then lying down in the street. Timestamps in the videos included in the compilation suggest Mathios Arkangelo was lying bleeding in the street for three minutes until three officers approach him, two with their guns drawn. They then turned him over and handcuffed him. Video suggests it was not until 9:32 p.m. that paramedics arrived at the scene.

Defence lawyer Tom Engel, who is representing Mathios Arkangelo’s family as they seek more answers about what happened, says he believes the video shows the “boring” leadup to the fatal encounter and that a man was “left to die on the pavement without any first aid help.”

Engel believes police should release video they have of the incident so that Edmontonians can make up their own minds about what happened after seeing all the images available.

Dini Arkangelo says he believes his brother was attempting to surrender to police after the crash and that the item his brother pulled out of his pocket was a legal pocketknife that he always had on him to cut sod or wires when he was landscaping.

He adds that he is grateful for all the members of the community who had come forward with video or information about what happened, even though he said those conversations led to him hearing more concerns about actions taken by some police officers in Canada.

“I got dragged into this world that I didn’t know existed,” Dini Arkangelo. “It’s awful.”

Anna Odo, Mathios Arkangelo’s mother, also spoke to the media on Tuesday and said she “did not expect this to happen” and spoke about how she came to Canada from South Sudan via Egypt in search of a better life for her family.

“I left my country for a better life. This is a beautiful country,” she said. “I’ve become a good citizen with my kids, … but now I am back to Level 1.”

Odo said she shared a close bond with Mathios and that he always told her how much he admired her raising children as a single mother. She said he called her on the night he died and simply said, ‘Momma, I love you. I’ve got to go.'”

“‘Go where?'” she recalled asking.

“I knew something was wrong,” Odo said, adding she has questions about why police would shoot a man who had his hands up.

She said she and her family are also wondering why it was days until they were allowed to view the body. They say they only got to see Mathios once he was put in a funeral home.

“I want to see justice for my son.”

Engel says he believes the investigation could have been aided if police had all officers wear body cameras and if dash cams were installed in all EPS vehicles. He also hopes the police watchdog is able to complete its investigation in a timely manner as the wait will be difficult for both the officer who fired his gun and for Mathios Arkangelo’s family.

“It’s just an agonizing delay,” he said. “And it’s not in the public’s interest.”

Odo says since the shooting she has difficulty sleeping and becomes anxious when she sees police vehicles.

Dini Arkangelo said his brother was “always trying to be better for his son.”

“We grew up with a single mom, never had a dad there, so our goal was to be there for our kids. … (Now) he’s not going to be there, so the cycle continues.”

–With files from Karen Bartko, Global News