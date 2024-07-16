Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Montreal hospital ordered to keep woman on life support so she can die in Nigeria

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2024 3:06 pm
1 min read
The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) main entrance is seen in Montreal on Nov. 7, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) main entrance is seen in Montreal on Nov. 7, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. ryr
A Quebec court ordered a Montreal hospital in April to keep a woman on life support to give her husband the chance to arrange for her to be sent home to die in Nigeria.

McGill University Health Centre sought permission earlier this year to stop all the 42-year-old woman’s treatments and give her palliative care after concluding she had no chance of neurological recovery.

Her husband opposed the change, asking the hospital to keep his wife alive long enough for her to be transferred home to Nigeria at the end of their children’s school year.

Superior Court Justice Florence Lucas sided with the husband, writing in a recently published decision that the benefits of the hospital’s plan did not outweigh the woman’s fundamental right to live, to be cared for and to pass away in her country.

The court documents say the Nigerian-born woman moved to Montreal with her two children for graduate school in 2021, and had no health concerns until she suddenly took ill and collapsed in July 2023.

Lawyers who represented the hospital and the husband in the case did not immediately answer a request to confirm what happened following the court decision and whether the transfer occurred.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

