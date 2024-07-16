Ben Stiller dramedy ‘The Nutcracker’ to open Toronto International Film Festival

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

David Gordon Green’s new dramedy starring Ben Stiller will kick off the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF organizers say “Nutcrackers” will be the opening-night film on Sept. 5.

The film follows Stiller as a career-driven man who unexpectedly finds himself responsible for his mischievous orphaned nephews.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut, “The Deb,” will close the festival on Sept. 15.

The original musical comedy follows two teenage cousins in a small Australian country town as they embark on a journey of self-discovery and seek dates for their Debutante Ball.

“Nutcrackers” and “The Deb” join previously announced TIFF films including Amy Adams’ feral dark comedy “Nightbitch,” rock documentary “Elton John: Never Too Late” and LeBron James-produced Indigenous basketball drama “Rez Ball.”