Players’ days with Stanley Cup set to hit Ontario, including stop in Six Nations

Send this page to someone via email

The Stanley Cup’s summer tour is underway and the iconic hockey award is returning to its country of origin in just a few short days.

Since the Florida Panthers won the NHL‘s top prize in late June, the Cup has been making rounds across hot spots in the southern U.S., appearing at trendy clubs and restaurants and even on a fishing trip in the Keys.

As per tradition, members of the team that wins Lord Stanley’s prize get a day with it, including six players from Ontario.

Ohsweken’s Brandon Montour will have it June 24 and plans to hoist it around Six Nations of the Grand River.

The territory’s officials say an event will run between 1 and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, culminating in a parade and celebration at the Sports and Culture Memorial Arena.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are very proud of Brandon and his accomplishments,” Six Nations representatives said of the Brantford-born defenceman who recently signed with the Seattle Kraken.

“This celebration is historic and we’re glad Brandon is sharing his day with Six Nations.”

Players, coaches, executives and other staffers of the Panthers are eligible to spend a day with the cup and generally can do anything and take it anywhere across the planet.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Unlike most pro sports awards, replicas of the trophy are not made every year.

In 1995, the New Jersey Devils began the tradition of a personal day for team members, alongside an always present official Cup handler.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, handler Phil Pritchard revealed the first personal day when a picture of Panthers general manager Bill Zito was snapped on a fishing trip in the Florida Keys.

The excursion was part of Panthers VP of sports performance Chris McLellan’s day with the Cup over the weekend.

A fishing champion or a #stanleycup champion? Bill Zito General Manager of the @FlaPanthers is both. No wonder he is smiling! @HockeyHallFame @NHL pic.twitter.com/8X1OmYT7Wl — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 15, 2024

Five other Panthers are from Ontario and expected to return to the province during their days with the cup, however, no dates have been confirmed.

The other Ontarians are East Gwillimbury’s Sam Bennett, Windsor’s Aaron Ekblad, Whitby’s Jonah Gadovich, Toronto’s Evan Rodrigues and Waterdown’s Carter Verhaeghe.

Congratulations to #EG’s Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers for winning the 2024 Stanley Cup in an exciting 7-game series! Sam helped lead the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Finals for 2023 and 2024. Although a Canadian team didn't win, we are so thrilled for Sam, our Canadian… pic.twitter.com/SpgE86K6qL — East Gwillimbury (@townofeg) June 26, 2024