Sports

Players’ days with Stanley Cup set to hit Ontario, including stop in Six Nations

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 2:35 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Pride, heartbreak after Oilers lose Stanley Cup Final'
Pride, heartbreak after Oilers lose Stanley Cup Final
Pride, heartbreak after Oilers lose Stanley Cup Final – Jun 25, 2024
The Stanley Cup’s summer tour is underway and the iconic hockey award is returning to its country of origin in just a few short days.

Since the Florida Panthers won the NHL‘s top prize in late June, the Cup has been making rounds across hot spots in the southern U.S., appearing at trendy clubs and restaurants and even on a fishing trip in the Keys.

As per tradition, members of the team that wins Lord Stanley’s prize get a day with it, including six players from Ontario.

Ohsweken’s Brandon Montour will have it June 24 and plans to hoist it around Six Nations of the Grand River.

The territory’s officials say an event will run between 1 and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, culminating in a parade and celebration at the Sports and Culture Memorial Arena.

“We are very proud of Brandon and his accomplishments,” Six Nations representatives said of the Brantford-born defenceman who recently signed with the Seattle Kraken.

“This celebration is historic and we’re glad Brandon is sharing his day with Six Nations.”

Players, coaches, executives and other staffers of the Panthers are eligible to spend a day with the cup and generally can do anything and take it anywhere across the planet.

Unlike most pro sports awards, replicas of the trophy are not made every year.

In 1995, the New Jersey Devils began the tradition of a personal day for team members, alongside an always present official Cup handler.

On Monday, handler Phil Pritchard revealed the first personal day when a picture of Panthers general manager Bill Zito was snapped on a fishing trip in the Florida Keys.

The excursion was part of Panthers VP of sports performance Chris McLellan’s day with the Cup over the weekend.

Five other Panthers are from Ontario and expected to return to the province during their days with the cup, however, no dates have been confirmed.

The other Ontarians are East Gwillimbury’s Sam Bennett, Windsor’s Aaron Ekblad, Whitby’s Jonah Gadovich, Toronto’s Evan Rodrigues and Waterdown’s Carter Verhaeghe.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

