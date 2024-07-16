Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Montreal under severe thunderstorm watch with more flooding for city possible

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 12:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Beryl aftermath: Fringe Festival venue sustains major flood damage, cancels upcoming shows'
Beryl aftermath: Fringe Festival venue sustains major flood damage, cancels upcoming shows
RELATED: A well-established theatre production company in Montreal has had to suspend and cancel all upcoming show due to a flood caused by last week's downpour. The Mainline Theatre on Saint-Laurent Boulevard was badly damaged after rainwater poured through the building's roof. As Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, it could be months until productions resume.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Heading out? Don’t forget the umbrella at home if you live in Montreal.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday for parts of southern Quebec.

“This afternoon and evening, conditions will be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” the weather agency said.

Aside from Montreal, the watch is in effect for several areas, including the Eastern Townships and Saguenay.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Environment Canada warns that large hail can lead to injuries and property damage, while powerful winds can damage trees, overturn large vehicles and make water-related activities unsafe. Heavy rain can also lead to flash floods.

The watch comes as downpours are expected for the Greater Toronto Area and parts of southern Ontario, where rainfall warnings are in effect.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Montreal was slammed by remnants of Hurricane Beryl last week, which brought up to 100 mm of rain. The downpour closed parts of highways while homes and businesses were hit by flooding.

Meanwhile, the city continues to deal with with muggy weather to start the week, with humidex values expected to reach up to 40 for the next two days. A heat warning remains in place.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices