Montreal under severe thunderstorm watch with more flooding for city possible

Send this page to someone via email

Heading out? Don’t forget the umbrella at home if you live in Montreal.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday for parts of southern Quebec.

“This afternoon and evening, conditions will be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” the weather agency said.

Aside from Montreal, the watch is in effect for several areas, including the Eastern Townships and Saguenay.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Environment Canada warns that large hail can lead to injuries and property damage, while powerful winds can damage trees, overturn large vehicles and make water-related activities unsafe. Heavy rain can also lead to flash floods.

The watch comes as downpours are expected for the Greater Toronto Area and parts of southern Ontario, where rainfall warnings are in effect.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal was slammed by remnants of Hurricane Beryl last week, which brought up to 100 mm of rain. The downpour closed parts of highways while homes and businesses were hit by flooding.

Meanwhile, the city continues to deal with with muggy weather to start the week, with humidex values expected to reach up to 40 for the next two days. A heat warning remains in place.