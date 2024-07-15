Montreal could feel as hot as 43 C to kick off the week

Send this page to someone via email

Get ready, Montreal: it’s going to be hot.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning Monday as a warm and humid air mass descends upon southern Quebec.

It will feel like 40 in parts of the province, but it will be especially muggy in Montreal.

“Please note that humidex values could reach 43 in highly urbanized areas in and around the city of Montreal,” the warning reads. “The weather will be especially uncomfortable in these areas.”

Seniors, children, pregnant people and anyone with disabilities, mobility issues or illnesses are more vulnerable to heat-related health risks, according to the weather agency. Signs of illness include feeling sick, fatigue, headache and thirst.

With scorching temperatures, Environment Canada recommends staying hydrated — which means drinking water regularly, before thirst strikes.

“If you are in an overheated area, seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, splash pad, misting station, or air-conditioned spot like a public building,” the weather agency advises.

If you have any concerns about your or someone else’s health, you can reach the health hotline Info-Santé at 811. For emergencies, call 911.