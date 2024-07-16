Crews battle fire at Calgary’s Shepard Landfill site Monday night

Send this page to someone via email

Fire investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at a compost facility in Calgary’s Shepard Landfill site on Monday night.

In a news release, the Calgary Fire Department said the fire was contained thanks to the efforts of 36 firefighters who worked on the blaze. Firefighters worked with staff to confirm that the buildings at the site were unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

According to the CFD, a number of people called 911 at about 6:50 p.m. on Monday to report smoke in southeast Calgary.

“Crews were dispatched to the 12000 block of 68th Street Southeast where they found very large volumes of dark smoke,” fire officials said. “The area impacted was on the eastern side of the site in the compost plant and smoke could be seen from all areas of the city.

“Once crews entered the compost facility, they found large amounts of fire in two soft-sided structures as well as fire within a conveyer machine.”

The CFD said firefighters used large “hose lines” and “elevated aerial streams” to access the fires and bring them under control.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.