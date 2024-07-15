Edmonton Elks fire coach and general manager Chris Jones amid dismal start to season

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones has been fired as the football team continues to struggle to secure a win.

Geroy Simon will take over as interim general manager, while offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach Jarious Jackson becomes the team’s interim head coach.

Jackson will retain his offensive play-calling duties.

View image in full screen Edmonton Elks president and CEO Rick LeLacheur, along with interim general manager Geroy Simon and interim head coach Jarious Jackson at a news conference in Edmonton, Alta. on Monday, July 15, 2024. Global News

Jones was hired by the Elks in December 2021 and under his leadership, the team amassed a combined record of 8-33 over the course of two-plus seasons: 2022 (4-14), 2023 (4-14) and 2024 (0-5).

View image in full screen Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones, front centre, stands on the sideline during the second half of a preseason CFL football game against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 31, 2024. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

That was Jones’ second stint with the team, after previously serving as head coach from 2014 to 2015, which included a Grey Cup championship in 2015.

“Chris worked extremely hard to improve our football team over the last several seasons and we thank him for that,” Elks president and CEO Rick LeLacheur said in a statement.

“There’s no question we’re a better team today than we were the previous two seasons, but ultimately this is a results-based business and the wins haven’t materialized.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There's no question we're a better team today than we were the previous two seasons, but ultimately this is a results-based business and the wins haven't materialized."

The Elks continue to struggle, dropping to 0-5 after this past weekend’s 37-34 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks. Edmonton has lost four straight games by exactly three points, including the last three on game-winning field goals as time expired.

“It’s always difficult to make changes of this significance during the season, but we owe it to everyone within the organization and to all our fans to hold people accountable when we fall short.

“There’s plenty of season remaining and we expect to see Geroy and Jarious help our players reach their full potential.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There's plenty of season remaining and we expect to see Geroy and Jarious help our players reach their full potential."

The Elks’ next game is on Friday, when they travel to the nation’s capital to take on the RedBlacks. Game time is 5 p.m. MT (TSN/RDS, 630 CHED, CFL+).

— More to come…

— with files from The Canadian Press