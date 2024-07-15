Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Elks fire coach and general manager Chris Jones amid dismal start to season

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 5:21 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Filling the seats at Commonwealth Stadium'
Filling the seats at Commonwealth Stadium
The 2024 CFL season is underway for the Elks, but there’s still one thing that’s unfortunately lacking: the energy from a full stadium. Jaclyn Kucey has more on the team’s efforts to attract new fans – Jun 14, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones has been fired as the football team continues to struggle to secure a win.

Geroy Simon will take over as interim general manager, while offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach Jarious Jackson becomes the team’s interim head coach.

Jackson will retain his offensive play-calling duties.

Elks president and CEO Rick LeLacheur, along with interim general manager Geroy Simon and interim head coach Jarious Jackson at a news conference in Edmonton, Alta. on Monday, July 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks president and CEO Rick LeLacheur, along with interim general manager Geroy Simon and interim head coach Jarious Jackson at a news conference in Edmonton, Alta. on Monday, July 15, 2024. Global News

Jones was hired by the Elks in December 2021 and under his leadership, the team amassed a combined record of 8-33 over the course of two-plus seasons: 2022 (4-14), 2023 (4-14) and 2024 (0-5).

Story continues below advertisement
Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones, front centre, stands on the sideline during the second half of a preseason CFL football game against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 31, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones, front centre, stands on the sideline during the second half of a preseason CFL football game against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 31, 2024. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

That was Jones’ second stint with the team, after previously serving as head coach from 2014 to 2015, which included a Grey Cup championship in 2015.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Chris worked extremely hard to improve our football team over the last several seasons and we thank him for that,” Elks president and CEO Rick LeLacheur said in a statement.

“There’s no question we’re a better team today than we were the previous two seasons, but ultimately this is a results-based business and the wins haven’t materialized.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There's no question we're a better team today than we were the previous two seasons, but ultimately this is a results-based business and the wins haven't materialized."
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks to close upper bowl of Commonwealth Stadium for 2024 season'
Edmonton Elks to close upper bowl of Commonwealth Stadium for 2024 season

The Elks continue to struggle, dropping to 0-5 after this past weekend’s 37-34 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks. Edmonton has lost four straight games by exactly three points, including the last three on game-winning field goals as time expired.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s always difficult to make changes of this significance during the season, but we owe it to everyone within the organization and to all our fans to hold people accountable when we fall short.

“There’s plenty of season remaining and we expect to see Geroy and Jarious help our players reach their full potential.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There's plenty of season remaining and we expect to see Geroy and Jarious help our players reach their full potential."

The Elks’ next game is on Friday, when they travel to the nation’s capital to take on the RedBlacks. Game time is 5 p.m. MT (TSN/RDS, 630 CHED, CFL+).

— More to come…

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices