Kelowna jet-skier fined after getting caught leaving tuber in their wake

Send this page to someone via email

After briefly marooning a tuber in Okanagan Lake, a jet-skier was given a fine.

Mounties were conducting patrols of Okanagan Lake on July 11 when they saw a boater pulling a tube without a spotter. The person on the tube fell off unbeknownst to the driver, who continued for about 500 metres before realizing and turning around, RCMP said.

Officers directed the driver to shore, where they were fined $287.50 under the Small Vessel Regulations and also given a warning for failing to produce their Pleasure Craft Operator card.

2:06 Boating BC Association stresses the importance of boating safety

“Personal Water Craft, better known as Sea-Doos or jet skis, have unique requirements including that you must be at least 16 years old to operate one,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’re really quite limited when it comes to towing someone behind a personal water craft as you require enough seating for everyone on the vessel including the individual being towed.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

This means, for example, a three-seater already carrying the driver and spotter has one seat left for whoever they’re towing should they become injured or the tube goes flat.

“We’ve directed several PWC back to shore this year after seeing operators towing multiple people on tubes, most commonly children,” RCMP said.

“This particular incident was overtly unsafe and a clear reminder why a spotter is needed at all times.”

Anyone seeking more information, safety tips and requirements for pleasure craft and personal watercraft can download the Safe Boating Guide.