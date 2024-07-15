Menu

Crime

Pat King will not testify at his Freedom Convoy trial: Crown

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2024 3:00 pm
1 min read
"Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. View image in full screen
"Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Crown attorney in the criminal mischief trial against “Freedom Convoy” organizer Pat King says the defendant will not testify.

The trial itself is also being delayed again at the request of defence lawyer Natasha Calvinho who told the judge this morning she needed an adjournment for “personal” reasons.

It is the second time this month the case has been adjourned just as Calvinho was set to call her first witness — something that now won’t happen until Wednesday at the earliest.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

King was a prominent figure in the convoy that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks in 2022 in a massive protest against COVID-19 public health restrictions, vaccine mandates and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

King pleaded not guilty to mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police and other offences related to his role in the three-week long demonstration.

The Crown presented its case over about a two-week period in May with the evidence resting heavily on King’s own videos posted online during the demonstration.

The trial is set to resume Wednesday when Justice Charles Hackland makes a decision about whether three Ottawa Police Service officers will have to testify after being subpoenaed by the defence.

The Ottawa police say the officers have no relevant evidence and have asked Hackland to quash the subpoenas.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

