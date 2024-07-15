Blades head coach Brennan Sonne leaves Saskatoon for AHL

Blades head coach Brennan Sonne is headed to the American Hockey League for the 2024-25 season, ending his three-year career with the Saskatoon team.

According to a release from the Blades, Sonne has taken an assistant coach position with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.

“My time in Saskatoon is something I am very proud of, we accomplished a lot, won a lot of games, but most importantly we put some incredible human beings into the world,” Sonne said.

“I would like to thank the fans. There have been some amazing nights standing behind that bench. I wish the Blades nothing but success and will be cheering for them.”

Sonne took his first WHL head coaching position with the Blades in July 2021. Under his guidance, the team went to back-to-back Eastern Conference finals in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

The release added that Sonne’s playoff record with the Blades is 20-16, including four series wins and the historic reverse sweep over Red Deer in 2023.

Blades general manager Colin Priestner said Sonne will go down in Saskatoon hockey history as one of the best coaches.

“It’s always bittersweet to lose a fantastic coach but we couldn’t be happier for Brennan and his family getting the opportunity to coach in the American Hockey League after three fantastic years with us,” Priestner said.

“He will go down as one of the best coaches in Blades history with all he accomplished here but also the impact he leaves on our culture, staff, and our players will continue to pay dividends in the coming years.”

Priestner said he believes Sonne will be coaching in the NHL one day.

Sonne will be standing alongside newly named Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal next season.

“Brennan is a great addition to our coaching staff. He’s an up-and-coming coach who has a proven track record in the WHL of building relationships and developing players,” Laxdal said. “We’re excited to have him join myself, Stu Bickel and the rest of our great staff as we get started in the Coachella Valley.”