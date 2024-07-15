Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blades head coach Brennan Sonne leaves Saskatoon for AHL

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 1:49 pm
2 min read
According to a release from the Blades, Brennan Sonne has taken an assistant coach position with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken. . View image in full screen
According to a release from the Blades, Brennan Sonne has taken an assistant coach position with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken. . Saskatoon Blades / Supplied
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Blades head coach Brennan Sonne is headed to the American Hockey League for the 2024-25 season, ending his three-year career with the Saskatoon team.

According to a release from the Blades, Sonne has taken an assistant coach position with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.

“My time in Saskatoon is something I am very proud of, we accomplished a lot, won a lot of games, but most importantly we put some incredible human beings into the world,” Sonne said.

“I would like to thank the fans. There have been some amazing nights standing behind that bench. I wish the Blades nothing but success and will be cheering for them.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Sonne took his first WHL head coaching position with the Blades in July 2021. Under his guidance, the team went to back-to-back Eastern Conference finals in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

The release added that Sonne’s playoff record with the Blades is 20-16, including four series wins and the historic reverse sweep over Red Deer in 2023.

Blades general manager Colin Priestner said Sonne will go down in Saskatoon hockey history as one of the best coaches.

“It’s always bittersweet to lose a fantastic coach but we couldn’t be happier for Brennan and his family getting the opportunity to coach in the American Hockey League after three fantastic years with us,” Priestner said.

Trending Now

“He will go down as one of the best coaches in Blades history with all he accomplished here but also the impact he leaves on our culture, staff, and our players will continue to pay dividends in the coming years.”

Priestner said he believes Sonne will be coaching in the NHL one day.

Sonne will be standing alongside newly named Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal next season.

“Brennan is a great addition to our coaching staff. He’s an up-and-coming coach who has a proven track record in the WHL of building relationships and developing players,” Laxdal said. “We’re excited to have him join myself, Stu Bickel and the rest of our great staff as we get started in the Coachella Valley.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices