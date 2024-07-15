Peterborough marks 20th anniversary of major flood of 2004

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough has launched an online interactive story-map that marks the 20th anniversary of the 2004 flood that devastated many sections of the city.

Monday marked 20 years since unprecedented rainfall on July 15, 2004, flooded streets, damaging homes, businesses and properties across the city.

Mayor Jeff Leal and former mayor Sylvia Sutherland, who was in office during the day of the flood, met Monday near Jackson Creek in the city’s downtown to mark the anniversary.

Leal, in 2004 a newly elected MPP for the riding of Peterborough-Kawartha, said he will never forget the widespread damage.

Mayor Jeff Leal and former Mayor Sylvia Sutherland shared remarks to mark the anniversary of the 2004 Flood this morning. Visit our interactive story-map online at https://t.co/xcw0mzLBYG to learn about the flood and subsequent investments in flood mitigation infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/ptTG0A4qor — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) July 15, 2024

“As a newly elected MPP, I was deeply concerned about the wellbeing of Peterborough residents who were facing incredible adversity,” he said. “What happened in the following days was inspirational; neighbours helped one another, volunteer organizations converged to help with recovery efforts, and all levels of government provided support.”

Rainfall records show the majority of rainfall fell in an uninterrupted 10-hour period between 10 p.m. on July 14, and 8 a.m. on July 15, 2004. The highest recorded rainfall was in the city’s north end at Trent University, which reported 220 mm rain (250 mm total, or over 9.8 inches). Rainfall ranged from 115 mm to a high of 250 mm across the city.

Hundreds of people were forced to leave their homes, including 171 residents at the Extendicare long-term care home.

Sutherland declared a state of emergency which remained in effect until July 30, 2004.

“I saw my role essentially as communicating with the people, getting out there when I could to see what was happening and to talk to people,” Sutherland told Global News. “Just to encourage them, to say ‘this is not going to last forever, et. cetera. Meanwhile, things were happening.”

According to Otonabee Conservation’s “Floodplain Mapping 2022,” the flood also saw:

25 people who were trapped in, or on vehicles, that required rescuing

firefighters pumping out 1,868 basements, garages and backyards

500 homes and businesses that had hydro metres removed from basements

1,000 homes had gas lines disconnected

The Salvation Army reported providing thousands of meals and thousands of dollars to residents to purchase clothing.

The city by the end of July had reported more than 40 people had been left homeless.

The city says the damage to private property and infrastructure was more than $100 million, including $21 million for public infrastructure.

The Ontario government provided $25 million for emergency repairs for city infrastructure.

“The overwhelming support from emergency responders across the province allowed our community to recover faster than expected,” Leal said. “The 2004 flood was a turning point in the city’s investment in flood mitigation infrastructure and today we are much more resilient to the impacts of climate change.”

Sutherland says the spirit of the community shone brightest as neighbours and strangers bonded to help support each other.

“We have a true community here,” she said. “That’s what it taught me.”

The city says since the incident, its flood reduction master plan identified the Central Area Flood Reduction project as top priority. Completed last year with federal and provincial backing, the project included a massive underground culvert to divert potential surges of flood water from Jackson Creek around the downtown core.

Michael Papadacos, the city’s asset management and capital planning director, says the aftermath of the flood propelled the city a decade ahead of other municipalities in emergency planning.

“The city’s inventory of assets — in terms of all that which we own — is around $6 billion and almost one-third of that is in storm water infrastructure. So the core assets of sewers, drinking water, stormwater and roads,” he said.

The city now has an online site peterborough.ca/2004flood to commemorate the anniversary and offers residents a look back at the 2004 flood and investments in flood mitigation infrastructure.

Flood risk areas are now mapped used advanced technology. The city says the technology can help make informed decisions on infrastructure investments. The city also offers an overview of its stormwater management system and program at peterborough.ca/waterandsewers.

