Sask. TikTok star ‘Bella Brave’ passes away at 10 years old

Send this page to someone via email

One of Saskatchewan’s most popular and biggest success stories has died at the age of 10.

Bella Thomson, who was known by Bella Brave on social media, was born with several rare health conditions.

Documenting her life and health journey, Bella told her story to millions of followers on TikTok with the help of her mother Kyla Thomson.

The girl from Swift Current, Sask., was born with dwarfism, no immune system, and other health complications that sent her in and out of hospital for many years.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In late 2023, Bella received a life-saving bowel transplant and spent four months recovering in hospital.

Bella passed away on July 14, after being put in a medically induced coma at SickKids hospital in Toronto last week.

Story continues below advertisement

“Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts,” a post to Bella’s Instagram account reads. “Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave.”

In May, Bella was taken to Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital. She was later flown to Toronto after dealing with nightly fevers and was put on oxygen for over a month. She was then transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at the end of June.

“Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy,” the post concluded.