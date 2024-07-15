2 suspects charged in ODSP robbery, Toronto police say more victims likely

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have arrested two people they say have been targeting Ontario Disability Support Program clients in a robbery investigation.

The Toronto Police Service says they were called to the scene in the Wellesley Street East and Jarvis Street area at about 12:21 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say the victim had just received his ODSP benefits on a prepaid Visa card and was trying to access them at a gas station store when a suspect approached, indicating he had a weapon.

The suspect allegedly took the prepaid Visa card from him, then when the victim asked for it back, gave him a different card with no money on it.

Police say the suspect watched the victim attempt to enter his PIN code then used the code to withdraw money from the real card.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say two people have been charged while one suspect remains outstanding, and they believe there may be more victims.