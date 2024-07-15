Menu

Crime

2 suspects charged in ODSP robbery, Toronto police say more victims likely

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2024 6:15 am
1 min read
Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on August 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan. View image in full screen
Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on August 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan. RJB
Toronto police have arrested two people they say have been targeting Ontario Disability Support Program clients in a robbery investigation.

The Toronto Police Service says they were called to the scene in the Wellesley Street East and Jarvis Street area at about 12:21 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police say the victim had just received his ODSP benefits on a prepaid Visa card and was trying to access them at a gas station store when a suspect approached, indicating he had a weapon.

The suspect allegedly took the prepaid Visa card from him, then when the victim asked for it back, gave him a different card with no money on it.

Police say the suspect watched the victim attempt to enter his PIN code then used the code to withdraw money from the real card.

Police say two people have been charged while one suspect remains outstanding, and they believe there may be more victims.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

