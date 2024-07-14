2 people in ‘critical’ condition after northeast Edmonton apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Three firefighters had to be treated by EMS crews after an apartment building in northeast Edmonton went up in flames on Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Hermitage Road and Huffman Crescent shortly after 8 p.m., where they were greeted by thick clouds of smoke.

When firefighters arrived, orange flames on the roof were visible through the haze. At one point, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said 15 crews were on scene.

“The flames were quite high, probably 10 feet off the roof,” said Savana Brown, who lives near the apartment building and witnessed the fire.

“It felt like everything they started to get the flames under control, they popped up under the next balcony and that apartment would go up in flames.”

Edmonton fire said the blaze was deemed under control just before midnight. Brown said she saw EMS crews load one person into an ambulance.

“We were standing here and they brought somebody who was quite injured by the flames and had burns all over himself and they took him by ambulance,” she said.

In a statement to Global News, Alberta Health Services spokesperson Christine Harris said one adult and one senior were taken to hospital in critical condition.

She said three adults were brought to hospital in stable condition.

On Sunday morning, fire investigators were seen at the apartment building for several hours.

Extensive damage to the building could also be seen from the road, with large sections of the roof missing. Many of the balconies were also charred.

Edmonton fire officials said they expect it will take some time to assess the damage and determine what exactly caused the fire.

Until then, many apartments have been deemed inhabitable.

“Just sad to watch people watch their homes go,” Brown said.