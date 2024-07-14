Donald Trump shooting leaves Trudeau ‘sickened’ as leaders condemn violence

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a failed assassination attempt on former U.S. president Donald Trump has left him “sickened.”

Trump was injured after a shooting unfolded during a rally in Butler, Pa., on Saturday that left two people dead, including the shooter. Law officials say it was a failed assassination attempt.

“I’m sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable,” Trudeau said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”

'Democracy must prevail': Poilievre

Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide reacted to the shooting.

The Secret Service said it killed the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press investigators believe the weapon was bought by Crook’s father at least six months ago.

The officials said federal agents were still working to understand when and how Crooks, a registered Republican voter in Pennsylvania according to state records, obtained the gun and gather additional information about him as they worked to try to identify a possible motive.

A barrage of gunfire set off panic Saturday, and a bloodied Trump, who said he was shot in the right ear, was surrounded by Secret Service and hurried to his SUV as he pumped his fist in a show of defiance.

Trump’s campaign said the presumptive GOP nominee was doing “fine” after the shooting, which he said pierced the upper part of his right ear.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place,” he wrote on his social media site.

One attendee was killed and two spectators were critically injured, authorities said. All were identified as men.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was among the Canadian politicians who reacted to the news late Saturday.

“I condemn in the strongest of terms the attempted murder of former President Trump today. I am relieved he is safe,” Poilievre said in a post on X.

“My prayers are with other innocent people harmed or killed by this heinous act. I am also happy that the suspected shooter is dead. Democracy must prevail.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called for unity in a post on X Saturday night.

“There is no room for violence at any political event. We must all stand united against political violence wherever it happens,” he said.

“My thoughts are with former President Trump and his family, as well as with the other victims of this shooting. And my gratitude to the law enforcement members and first responders who prevented further deaths.”

‘It’s sick. It’s sick’: Biden

The attack was the most serious attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

It drew new attention to concerns about political violence in a deeply polarized U.S. less than four months before the presidential election. And it could alter the tenor and security posture at the Republican National Convention, which will begin Monday in Milwaukee.

Organizers said the convention would proceed as planned.

Trump flew to New Jersey after visiting a local Pennsylvania hospital, landing shortly after midnight at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Video posted by an aide showed the former president deplaning his private jet flanked by U.S. Secret Service agents and heavily armed members of the agency’s counter assault team, an unusually visible show of force by his protective detail.

President Joe Biden, who is running against Trump, was briefed on the incident and spoke to Trump several hours after the shooting, the White House said.

“There’s no place in America for this type of violence,” the president said in public remarks.

“It’s sick. It’s sick.”

— With files from The Associated Press