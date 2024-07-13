Breaking News: Donald Trump whisked off stage in Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots

Send this page to someone via email

Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania this afternoon after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck.

There appeared to be blood on his face.

View image in full screen Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

He quickly ducked behind the riser as secret service agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

His motorcade has left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.

Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage.

View image in full screen Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies did not immediately respond to messages.