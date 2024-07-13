Menu

World

Breaking News: Donald Trump whisked off stage in Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots

By Jill Colvin, Julie Carr Smyth The Associated Press
Posted July 13, 2024 6:48 pm
Donald Trump was whisked off stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd. The former president could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck and there appeared to be blood on his face.
Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania this afternoon after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck.

There appeared to be blood on his face.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. View image in full screen
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

He quickly ducked behind the riser as secret service agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

His motorcade has left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. View image in full screen
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. AP Photo/Evan Vucci
The U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies did not immediately respond to messages.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident, the White House said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, that he was praying for Trump.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said in a statement on X that he had been briefed on the situation and Pennsylvania state police were on hand at the rally site.

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States,” he said.

— More to come …

