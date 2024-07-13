Breaking News: Donald Trump whisked off stage in Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots

Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania this afternoon after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.
Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck.
There appeared to be blood on his face.
He quickly ducked behind the riser as secret service agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.
His motorcade has left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.
Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage.
The U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies did not immediately respond to messages.
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident, the White House said.
House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, that he was praying for Trump.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said in a statement on X that he had been briefed on the situation and Pennsylvania state police were on hand at the rally site.
“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States,” he said.
— More to come …
