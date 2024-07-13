Salvation Army Regina offers free lunches to help offset summer food insecurity

The Salvation Army in Regina is offering free lunches at the North Central Family Centre.

“The need for feeding in the community, in our centers, it’s such a big deal right now. The homelessness, the poverty levels are at such an increase that we’re seeing so much need right now, so much demand for help,” said Chris Harris, Salvation Army cook and kitchen team lead.

Harris said that the biggest increase in clients he is seeing is with children and with school being out for the summer many children lose some resources for food.

The City of Regina and Regina Education and Action on Community Hunger (REACH) have partnered up to help these children in need.

“It’s really important to help fill that gap. Like I said, a lot of the time schools are getting the lunches, but to be able to fill that gap in the summertime when kids don’t have the same programming, it’s important,” said Matt Liesle, REACH executive director.

The Regina food bank says the bets two ways to help is by volunteering or by donating.

“We’re a hustling bustling place full of volunteers. The challenge is raising enough funds, to feed all those kids, because we’re funded by (the) government, so our ability to feed over 17.000 people is thanks to everything from piggy banks to corporations.” Said Regina Food Bank Vice President, David Froh.

Froh said that half of the food banks clientele is children.

The North Central Family Centre said that donating to community organizations helps keep their doors open and helps them help others.

“Food insecurity is a huge problem in our community, a lot of people either can’t afford food or the most nutritious food and can be going be going without,” said Kim Wegner, North Central Community Centre director.

“To know that your kid is getting a lunch, snack and supper somewhere is probably peace of mind for those that are struggling to put food on the table.”