Remembering a 1954 drowning tragedy that claimed the lives of 12 Quebec children

When Gail Millington Grant saw the plaque with her sister’s name and the names of 11 other children, she was overcome with emotion..

“Finally, something is there,” she said. “Finally something is there for other people to see and realize what happened here.”

On July 13, 1954, 62 children attending the Negro Community Centre day camp went out for a picnic.

Some of the children had been taken out for a cruise on the Lake of Two Mountains in Île-Bizard, but tragedy struck on one of the rides.

“I was on the first boatload, and that one went and came back successfully,” said David Tagieff. “The second one did the same thing. My little sister was one that one. And the third one went out, and by that time I was on the shore and I looked up and saw some kids jumping out of the boat.”

Tagieff, who was then a 12-year-old sea scout, rescued two of the children.

But 12 others, ages 6 to 11, weren’t as lucky.

“Two of my cousins, second cousins of mine died that day,” said Allison Saunders. “They had a sibling as well, who was very very close to my mom. My mom was here on the beach and saw the accident happen.”

The tragedy was even more painful for many of the families affected, because the topic was hardly discussed.

70 years later, a special plaque honouring the children has been installed at the site of the tragedy.

“It’s important to share that share story today and have a marker here with their names, so that anyone who comes to visit this spot knows what happened,” said Saunders.

And along with that awareness, many here hope the tragedy spreads another message.. the importance of teaching children how to swim.

“Teach the young ones in schools or even aquatic centres – give lessons to the children,” said Millington Grant. “And those who cant afford it, the municipalities, pay for it. No one should not know how to swim in this day in age.”