B.C. weather: Heat warnings continue for Southern Interior

The weather forecast for B.C.’s Interior has cooled slightly from last weekend, but not enough for Environment Canada’s liking.

On Saturday, with thermometers expected to stay in the mid-30s until next Friday, the national weather agency continued its heat warning for the region.

“The temperatures have slightly moderated in the Southern Interior but will remain elevated at or near warning criteria,” said Environment Canada.

Earlier in the week, scores of new weather records were set across the province when temperatures ranged between 30 and 42 C.

For example, Lytton reached 42.5 C on Tuesday. That shattered the town’s daily record for July 9 of 40.6 C, which was set in 1975.

That same day, the mercury reached 39.3 C in Kelowna, eclipsing the city’s old mark of 38.6 set in 2015, while West Vancouver reached 30.8 C, edging out its previous record of 30.5 C set in 1985.

The four-day streak of record-breaking temperatures ended Thursday when the heat cooled to the mid-30s — a forecast that’s predicted to last another week.

On Friday, Lytton was the provincial and national hot spot at 38.6 C. That’s still plenty hot, but was short of the town’s record of 40.8 C for July 12.

Other Southern Interior cities on Friday were Salmon Arm at 33.4 C; Vernon at 33.3 C; Kelowna at 33.2 C; Penticton at 34.5 C; and Osoyoos at 36.6 C.

Below are the local forecasts for the next week, which are all nearly identical. According to Environment Canada, the region’s normal temperatures range from highs of 26 C to lows of 12 C.

Salmon Arm

Saturday: Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 18 C.

Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 18 C. Sunday: Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C. Monday: Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C. Tuesday: Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 19 C.

Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 19 C. Wednesday: Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 16 C.

Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 16 C. Thursday: Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C.

Vernon

Saturday: Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 18 C.

Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 18 C. Sunday: Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C. Monday: Sunny. High: 34 C. Low: 19 C.

Sunny. High: 34 C. Low: 19 C. Tuesday: Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 19 C.

Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 19 C. Wednesday: Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 17 C. Thursday: Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 18 C.

Kelowna

Saturday: Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C. Sunday: Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C. Monday: Sunny. High: 34 C. Low: 19 C.

Sunny. High: 34 C. Low: 19 C. Tuesday: Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 19 C.

Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 19 C. Wednesday: Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 17 C. Thursday: Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 18 C.

Penticton

Saturday: Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C. Sunday: Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C. Monday: Sunny. High: 34 C. Low: 19 C.

Sunny. High: 34 C. Low: 19 C. Tuesday: Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 19 C.

Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 19 C. Wednesday: Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 17 C. Thursday: Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 18 C.

Osoyoos

Saturday: Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C. Sunday: Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 17 C. Monday: Sunny. High: 34 C. Low: 19 C.

Sunny. High: 34 C. Low: 19 C. Tuesday: Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 19 C.

Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 19 C. Wednesday: Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 17 C. Thursday: Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 18 C.