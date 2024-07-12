Kelowna Rockets head coach to lead national under-18 team

Send this page to someone via email

For a third consecutive summer, Kris Mallette will be busy coaching during the off-season.

The Canadian Hockey League announced on Friday that Mallette, head coach of the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets, will be guiding the national men’s under-18 team at this year’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

This will be Mallette’s third go-round with the U-18 team, though his first as head coach following two years as an assistant coach.

Canada has won gold 24 of 32 times since 1991 at the best-on-best tournament, including 2022 and 2023.

This year’s tournament will take place in Edmonton, Aug. 5 to 10. In 2023, the event was held in the Czech Republic, and in 2022, it took place in Red Deer, Alta.

Mallette’s two assistant coaches will be Gordie Dwyer (GM/head coach, QMJHL Acadie-Bathurst Titan) and Ryan Oulahen (head coach, OHL North Bay Battalion). Dan De Palma (Kamloops Blazers) will be the goaltending coach, with video duties assigned to Ethan O’Rourke (OHL, Kingston Frontenacs).

Mallette has been Kelowna’s head coach for the past five seasons. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach on the team for six seasons.

“Kris, Gordie, Ryan, Dan, and Ethan bring extensive experience both at the international and Canadian Hockey League levels, and they will be great leaders for this talented group of young men who will compete for Canada in Edmonton next month,” said Benoit Roy, senior manager of hockey operations.

Canada will open tournament action on Aug. 5 against Switzerland.

In related news, former Kelowna Rockets assistant coach Travis Crickard was named head coach of Canada’s U-17 team.

Crickard is currently the general manager and head coach of the QMJHL’s Saint John Sea Dogs.

More information on Hockey Canada’s summer programs is available online.