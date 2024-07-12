Dill pickle cotton candy, aloe vera lemonade among 24 new foods at 2024 K-Days

If you like pickles, this summer’s K-Days menu will be right up your alley.
The popular summer festival has unveiled the 24 new food items that will be available at this year’s midway.
Dill pickle cotton candy, pickle fry poutine, triple pickle poutine, the big “dill” dog, the twisted pickle and an ultimate pickle poutine are all among this year’s new mouthwatering menu items.
The big “dill” dog is topped with onions, bacon, pickles and dilly ranch sauce.
The twisted pickle is a giant dill pickle on a stick, with batter and layers of flavours like Cheesy Flamin’ Cheetos.
The pickle fry poutine uses freshly brined pickles instead of french fries. The pickles are seasoned, fried and topped with Quebec cheese curds and hot gravy.
Dill pickle cotton candy pretty much speaks for itself.
If dill isn’t your thing, K-Days is also offering new twists to a number of fair favourites, including Takis mini donuts, fried Oreo ice cream sandwiches and a giant mozza stick — on a stick.
Dessert lovers might want to test their taste buds on the new sour candy soft serve, a sour-infused soft ice cream topped with sour candies.
One of the new refreshing beverages is aloe vera lemonade, which contains two flavours of ice cubes: one made with hibiscus tea and the other with butterfly pea tea.
Aloha lemonade features smashed lemons and pineapple served with coconut jellies.
All of this year’s new food will be entered into the K-Days New Foods Competition, with local judges awarding the top spot for the best savoury dish, best sweet dish, best beverage and people’s choice award.
People can vote in the contest by visiting the K-Days website.
For those more traditional midway-goers, the old favourites like cotton candy, corn dogs and mini donuts will still be available throughout the festival grounds.
This year’s K-Days festival runs from July 19 to 28.
