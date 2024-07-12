Menu

Dill pickle cotton candy, aloe vera lemonade among 24 new foods at 2024 K-Days

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 12:25 pm
2 min read
K-Days back for another stellar year in Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: (March 2024): K-Days is set for July 19 to 28 this year. Explore Edmonton is proud to present AJA Louden as the artist in residence for the event. Fawnda Mithrush with Explore Edmonton and AJA Louden joined us on Global News Morning with all the details – Mar 15, 2024
If you like pickles, this summer’s K-Days menu will be right up your alley.

The popular summer festival has unveiled the 24 new food items that will be available at this year’s midway.

Dill pickle cotton candy, pickle fry poutine, triple pickle poutine, the big “dill” dog, the twisted pickle and an ultimate pickle poutine are all among this year’s new mouthwatering menu items.

The big “dill” dog is topped with onions, bacon, pickles and dilly ranch sauce.

The big "dill" dog will be on the 2024 K-Days menu. View image in full screen
The big “dill” dog will be on the 2024 K-Days menu. Courtesy / K-Days

The twisted pickle is a giant dill pickle on a stick, with batter and layers of flavours like Cheesy Flamin’ Cheetos.

The twisted pickle will be on the 2024 K-Days menu. View image in full screen
The twisted pickle will be on the 2024 K-Days menu. Courtesy / K-Days

The pickle fry poutine uses freshly brined pickles instead of french fries. The pickles are seasoned, fried and topped with Quebec cheese curds and hot gravy.

The pickle fry poutine uses freshly brined pickles instead of French fries. The pickles are seasoned, fried and topped with Quebec cheese curds and hot gravy. View image in full screen
The pickle fry poutine uses freshly brined pickles instead of French fries. The pickles are seasoned, fried and topped with Quebec cheese curds and hot gravy. Courtesy / K-Days

Dill pickle cotton candy pretty much speaks for itself.

Dill pickle cotton candy will be on the 2024 K-Days menu. View image in full screen
Dill pickle cotton candy will be on the 2024 K-Days menu. Courtesy / K-Days

If dill isn’t your thing, K-Days is also offering new twists to a number of fair favourites, including Takis mini donuts, fried Oreo ice cream sandwiches and a giant mozza stick — on a stick.

  • Takis mini donuts will be on the 2024 K-Days menu.
Trending Now

Dessert lovers might want to test their taste buds on the new sour candy soft serve, a sour-infused soft ice cream topped with sour candies.

Sour candy soft serve will be on the 2024 K-Days menu. View image in full screen
Sour candy soft serve will be on the 2024 K-Days menu. Courtesy / K-Days

One of the new refreshing beverages is aloe vera lemonade, which contains two flavours of ice cubes: one made with hibiscus tea and the other with butterfly pea tea.

Aloe vera lemonade will be on the 2024 K-Days menu. View image in full screen
Aloe vera lemonade will be on the 2024 K-Days menu. Courtesy / K-Days

Aloha lemonade features smashed lemons and pineapple served with coconut jellies.

Aloha lemonade will be on the 2024 K-Days menu. View image in full screen
Aloha lemonade will be on the 2024 K-Days menu. Courtesy / K-Days

All of this year’s new food will be entered into the K-Days New Foods Competition, with local judges awarding the top spot for the best savoury dish, best sweet dish, best beverage and people’s choice award.

People can vote in the contest by visiting the K-Days website.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

For those more traditional midway-goers, the old favourites like cotton candy, corn dogs and mini donuts will still be available throughout the festival grounds.

This year’s K-Days festival runs from July 19 to 28.

