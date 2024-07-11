Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

4 dead in highway crash near Keremeos: B.C. RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 12:49 pm
1 min read
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four people were killed in a three-vehicle highway collision in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash involved two cars and a tractor-trailer along Highway 3 near Keremeos around 11:30 a.m., with the highway being closed for several hours.

“Sadly, four adults of an extended family, all from the same vehicle, were found deceased on scene,” B.C. Highway Patrol said. “The occupants of the other vehicles were uninjured.”

Click to play video: 'Woman drove wrong way on Highway 1 in double fatal West Van crash: police'
Woman drove wrong way on Highway 1 in double fatal West Van crash: police

Police say the highway was closed for approximately eight hours, though a detour was available while first responders were at the scene.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Penticton RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda called it a terrible tragedy.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased. Our thoughts are also with the first responders and members of the public impacted by this incident,” Bayda added.

The collision’s cause is under investigation.

“During this time of year, we see a significant increase of traffic incidents on our roadways,” Highway Patrol said. “Police are reminding everyone to slow down and remain alert to your surroundings.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices