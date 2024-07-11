4 dead in highway crash near Keremeos: B.C. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were killed in a three-vehicle highway collision in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash involved two cars and a tractor-trailer along Highway 3 near Keremeos around 11:30 a.m., with the highway being closed for several hours.

“Sadly, four adults of an extended family, all from the same vehicle, were found deceased on scene,” B.C. Highway Patrol said. “The occupants of the other vehicles were uninjured.”

Police say the highway was closed for approximately eight hours, though a detour was available while first responders were at the scene.

Penticton RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda called it a terrible tragedy.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased. Our thoughts are also with the first responders and members of the public impacted by this incident,” Bayda added.

The collision’s cause is under investigation.

“During this time of year, we see a significant increase of traffic incidents on our roadways,” Highway Patrol said. “Police are reminding everyone to slow down and remain alert to your surroundings.”