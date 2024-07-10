Police investigate reports of woman approaching kids at Kitchener splashpad

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after several people reported that a woman was approaching children at a splash pad in Kitchener on Sunday.

Police say the woman was in McLennan Park between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

When parents confronted the woman, police said she would leave the area around the splash pad. They would see the woman sitting on a nearby bench with a man.

The woman was described by police as being around 30 years old, about five-feet-four-inches tall, with a medium build and long brown hair. She was said to be dressed in a blue swimsuit and red shorts.

Police say the man was also around 30 years of age with a medium build and short brown hair.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6370 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.