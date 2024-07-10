Kelowna’s Malindi Elmore headed to 3rd Summer Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Malindi Elmore does not give up on her dreams easily.

Twenty years ago, the Kelowna resident helped represent Canada at the 2004 Athens Olympics in the women’s 1,500-metre race.

After failing to qualify for the semifinals, the long-distance runner eventually retired from track and field.

Elmore wasn’t done with sports, though, and she began running even longer distances. And 17 years later, she re-entered the world scene as a marathoner.

At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, she placed ninth.

2:27 Okanagan athlete eyeing return to Olympics Games, 17 years after first trip

Now, the 44-year-old mother of two is off to Europe to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics and is hoping to run down her dream of winning an Olympic medal in what will be her third attempt.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m super excited to be going to the Olympics for my third time,” said Elmore, who, at age 41, was elected into the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame. “I didn’t really expect I would be at this point now and I can’t wait.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

She added, “I just wake up every morning, throw on my shoes and get after my goals.”

Elmore’s two sons, Oliver and Charlie, are her biggest little fans.

“At first, I was like ‘That’s like your second time in three years going to the Olympics,” said Charlie Hood, 10. “But now I realize it’s such a great deal.”

2:12 Malindi Elmore Profile

So, how does Elmore think she’s fair in France?

“If the opportunity is presented where I could be kicking down the last couple kilometres with a medal hope, I will never give up that dream.”

Story continues below advertisement

The women’s marathon, on Aug. 11, is the final event of the 2024 Paris Olympics.