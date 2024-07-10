Menu

Traffic

Family of three, including infant, dies in Agassiz crash

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 1:19 pm
1 min read
A crash in Agassiz on Tuesday morning claimed the life of three family members. View image in full screen
A crash in Agassiz on Tuesday morning claimed the life of three family members. Global News
A family of three, including an infant, died in a crash in Agassiz on Tuesday.

The family, which has not been identified, was travelling along Lougheed Highway at about 3:27 a.m. when their vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.

The two adults in the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP.

The infant was airlifted to the hospital but passed away a few hours later, despite the efforts of first responders and hospital staff, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not suffer any injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor, police added.

“I would like to thank my officers and all the first responders who attended this tragic incident for their hard work and dedication to serving the victims and their families. We are working on supporting all those who were affected by this crash and the loss of an entire family. I have engaged the mental health support for all of those involved,” Sgt. Andy Lot, the Agassiz RCMP Detachment Commander said in a statement.

“We are requesting any witness or anyone who has dash cam footage in the area of 8100 block of the Lougheed Highway from 3 a.m. to 3:45 a.m., to please contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211.”

