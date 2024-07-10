37 more B.C. temperature records broken by heat wave

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s heat wave crested in some parts of the province on Tuesday, breaking dozens of daily temperature records for the third consecutive day.

According to Environment Canada, 37 heat records were broken. Four locations saw temperatures rise above 40 C, and in some spots, records more than a century old fell.

The hottest of these record-breaking spots was Lytton, where the temperature reached 42.5 C on Tuesday, breaking the old daily temperature high of 40.6 set in 1975.

Lillooet saw temperature gauges rise to 41.6 C, breaking the old record of 40.6 set in 1926. In Cache Creek, the heat reached 42.1 C, breaking the town’s previous daily high temperature of 40.2 C that was set in 2015.

And Kamloops also set a new record of 40.6 C, breaking the record of Old 38.6 C set in 2015.

1:47 B.C. heat wave increasing fire danger

As expected, the Okanagan experienced searing heat on Tuesday. It broke two records more than a century old.

In Vernon, a record of 39.6 C was set Tuesday, surpassing a record of 36.7 C set in 1905. In Penticton, a record of 38.4 C was set, breaking Old record of 37.2 set in 1919

Kelowna also broke a daily record when the temperature reached 39.3 C, breaking the previous record of 38.6 C set in 2015.

For much of the Southern Interior, these types of temperatures are expected to persist for another day, according to Environment Canada, which has extended the heat warning for that region through Thursday. That’s when they say the ridge of high pressure should moderate.

The Lower Mainland, northern B.C., the Island and Sunshine Coast also saw some intense heat Tuesday. However, for those regions, the heat warning was lifted Wednesday morning.

Before it cools, though, there were records broken. Hope saw a new record of 33.1 C set, breaking the old record of 32.5 set in 2010.

Abbotsford residents saw the temperature reach 33.5 C on Tuesday, breaking a record of 31.8 C set in 2010.

Pitt Meadows saw a new high of 34.2 C, breaking the oldest record of the lot, 33.3 C set in 1875.

And in West Vancouver, the heat reached 30.8 C, breaking the city’s old record of 30.5 C set in 1985.

1:51 Heat wave expect to break in parts of B.C.

While the heat is expected to slowly abate, the forecast still calls for some warm days ahead.

Remaining temperature records for Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Abbotsford

New record: 35.5 C

35.5 C Old record: 31.8 C, set in 2010

Blue River

New record: 37.3 C

37.3 C Old record: 35.5 C, set in 2015

Cache Creek

New record: 42.1 C

42.1 C Old record: 40.2 C, set in 2015

Clearwater

Tied record of 38.2 C set in 2015

Clinton

New record: 35.2 C

35.2 C Old record: 34.4 C, set in 1975

Creston

New record: 36.9 C

36.9 C Old record: 36.2 C, set in 2015

Dawson Creek

New record: 36.2 C

36.2 C Old record: 33.4 C, set in 2023

Fort Nelson

New record: 33.1 C

33.1 C Old record: 33.0 C, set in 2023

Fort St. John

New record: 33.4 C

33.4 C Old record: 31.6 C, set in 2023

Gibsons

New record: 30.6 C

30.6 C Old record: 27.6 C, set in 2021

Golden

New record: 36.4 C

36.4 C Old record: 35.6 C, set in 1930

Hope

New record: 33.1 C

33.1 C Old record: 32.5 C, set in 2007

Kamloops

New record: 40.6 C

40.6 C Old record: 38.6 C, set in 2015

Kelowna

New record: 39.3 C

39.3 C Old record: 38.6 C, set in 2015

Lillooet

New record: 41.6 C

41.6 C Old record: 40.6 C, set in 1926

Lytton

New record: 42.5 C

42.5 C Old record: 40.6, set in 1975

Mackenzie

New record: 34.5 C

34.5 C Old record: 32.7 C, set in 2023

Malahat

New record: 31.6 C

31.6 C Old record: 30.6 C, set in 2015

Merritt

New record: 38.4 C

38.4 C Old record: 37.1 C, set in 2015

Pemberton

New record: 39.8 C

39.8 C Old record: 37.2 C, set in 1975

Penticton

New record: 38.4 C

38.4 C Old record: 37.2 C, set in 1919

Pitt Meadows

New record: 34.2 C

34.2 C Old record: 33,3 C, set in 1875

Port Alberni

Tied record of 36.1 C, set in 1926

Powell River

New record: 30.5 C

30.5 C Old record: 30.4 C, set in 1985

Prince George

New record: 33 C

33 C Old record: 32.2 C, set in 1926

Princeton

New record: 39.5 C

39.5 C Old record: 37.2 C, set in 1975

Puntzi Mountain

New record: 34.5 C

34.5 C Old record: 31.5 C, set in 2021

Quesnel

New record: 37.2 C

37.2 C Old record: 35.6 C, set in 1920

Revelstoke

New record: 36.6 C

36.6 C Old record: 36.2 C, set in 2017

Sechelt

New record: 30.6 C

30.6 C Old record: 29.4 C, set in 1956

Smithers

New record: 32.2 C

32.2 C Old record: 30.6 C, set in 1975

Squamish

New record: 33.4 C

33.4 C Old record: 32.0 C, set in 1985

Trail

Tied record of 39.3 C, set in 2015

Vernon

New record: 39.6 C

39.6 C Old record: 36.7 C, set in 1905

West Vancouver

New record: 30.8 C

30.8 C Old record: 30.5 C, set in 1985

Williams Lake

New record: 35.1 C

35.1 C Old record: 31.7 C, set in 1975

Yoho National Park

New record: 31.8 C

31.8 C Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1930

Notably, Bella Bella set an overnight low record, as the temperature dipped to 6.8 C, breaking the community’s old mark of 7.1 C that was set in 2011.

The heat wave also set records in Alberta, with 13 communities setting new daily highs.