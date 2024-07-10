Menu

37 more B.C. temperature records broken by heat wave

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 12:04 pm
4 min read
Click to play video: 'Extreme weather attribution technology links summer’s 1st heat wave to climate change'
Extreme weather attribution technology links summer’s 1st heat wave to climate change
Across North America, a heat wave is creating risky conditions for those in its path of extreme temperatures. Scientists with Environment Canada are now analyzing data to determine if weather events like these are influenced by climate change. And as Heidi Petracek reports, they've just released their findings from the summer's first heat wave.
British Columbia’s heat wave crested in some parts of the province on Tuesday, breaking dozens of daily temperature records for the third consecutive day.

According to Environment Canada, 37 heat records were broken. Four locations saw temperatures rise above 40 C, and in some spots, records more than a century old fell.

The hottest of these record-breaking spots was Lytton, where the temperature reached 42.5 C on Tuesday, breaking the old daily temperature high of 40.6 set in 1975.

Lillooet saw temperature gauges rise to 41.6 C, breaking the old record of  40.6 set in 1926. In Cache Creek, the heat reached 42.1 C, breaking the town’s previous daily high temperature of 40.2 C that was set in 2015.

And Kamloops also set a new record of 40.6 C, breaking the record of  Old  38.6 C set in 2015.

As expected, the Okanagan experienced searing heat on Tuesday. It broke two records more than a century old.

In Vernon, a record of 39.6 C was set Tuesday, surpassing a record of 36.7 C set in 1905. In Penticton, a record of 38.4 C was set, breaking Old record of 37.2 set in 1919

Kelowna also broke a daily record when the temperature reached 39.3 C, breaking the previous record of  38.6 C set in 2015.

For much of the Southern Interior, these types of temperatures are expected to persist for another day, according to Environment Canada, which has extended the heat warning for that region through Thursday. That’s when they say the ridge of high pressure should moderate.

The Lower Mainland, northern B.C., the Island and Sunshine Coast also saw some intense heat Tuesday. However, for those regions, the heat warning was lifted Wednesday morning.

Before it cools, though, there were records broken. Hope saw a new record of 33.1 C set, breaking the old record of 32.5 set in 2010.

Abbotsford residents saw the temperature reach 33.5 C on Tuesday, breaking a record of  31.8 C set in 2010.

Pitt Meadows saw a new high of 34.2 C, breaking the oldest record of the lot, 33.3 C set in 1875.

And in West Vancouver, the heat reached 30.8 C, breaking the city’s old record of 30.5 C set in 1985.

While the heat is expected to slowly abate, the forecast still calls for some warm days ahead.

Remaining temperature records for Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Abbotsford

  • New record: 35.5 C
  • Old record: 31.8 C, set in 2010

Blue River

  • New record: 37.3 C
  • Old record: 35.5 C, set in 2015

Cache Creek

  • New record: 42.1 C
  • Old record: 40.2 C, set in 2015

Clearwater

  • Tied record of 38.2 C set in 2015

Clinton

  • New record: 35.2 C
  • Old record: 34.4 C, set in 1975

Creston

  • New record: 36.9 C
  • Old record: 36.2 C, set in 2015

Dawson Creek

  • New record: 36.2 C
  • Old record: 33.4 C, set in 2023

Fort Nelson

  • New record: 33.1 C
  • Old record: 33.0 C, set in 2023

Fort St. John

  • New record: 33.4 C
  • Old record: 31.6 C, set in 2023

Gibsons

  • New record: 30.6 C
  • Old record: 27.6 C, set in 2021

Golden

  • New record: 36.4 C
  • Old record: 35.6 C, set in 1930

Hope

  • New record: 33.1 C
  • Old record: 32.5 C, set in 2007

Kamloops

  • New record: 40.6 C
  • Old record: 38.6 C, set in 2015

Kelowna

  • New record: 39.3 C
  • Old record: 38.6 C, set in 2015
Lillooet

  • New record: 41.6 C
  • Old record: 40.6 C, set in 1926

Lytton

  • New record: 42.5 C
  • Old record: 40.6, set in 1975

Mackenzie

  • New record: 34.5 C
  • Old record: 32.7 C, set in 2023

Malahat

  • New record: 31.6 C
  • Old record: 30.6 C, set in 2015

Merritt

  • New record: 38.4  C
  • Old record: 37.1 C, set in 2015

Pemberton

  • New record: 39.8 C
  • Old record: 37.2 C, set in 1975

Penticton

  • New record: 38.4 C
  • Old record: 37.2 C, set in 1919

Pitt Meadows

  • New record: 34.2 C
  • Old record: 33,3 C, set in 1875

Port Alberni

  • Tied record of 36.1 C, set in 1926

Powell River

  • New record: 30.5 C
  • Old record: 30.4 C, set in 1985

Prince George

  • New record: 33 C
  • Old record: 32.2 C, set in 1926

Princeton

  • New record: 39.5 C
  • Old record: 37.2 C, set in 1975

Puntzi Mountain

  • New record: 34.5 C
  • Old record: 31.5 C, set in 2021

Quesnel

  • New record: 37.2 C
  • Old record: 35.6 C, set in 1920

Revelstoke

  • New record: 36.6 C
  • Old record: 36.2 C, set in 2017

Sechelt

  • New record: 30.6 C
  • Old record: 29.4 C, set in 1956

Smithers

  • New record: 32.2 C
  • Old record: 30.6 C, set in 1975

Squamish

  • New record: 33.4 C
  • Old record: 32.0 C, set in 1985

Trail

  • Tied record of 39.3 C, set in 2015

Vernon

  • New record: 39.6 C
  • Old record: 36.7 C, set in 1905

West Vancouver

  • New record: 30.8 C
  • Old record: 30.5 C, set in 1985

Williams Lake

  • New record: 35.1 C
  • Old record: 31.7 C, set in 1975

Yoho National Park

  • New record: 31.8 C
  • Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1930

Notably, Bella Bella set an overnight low record, as the temperature dipped to 6.8 C, breaking the community’s old mark of 7.1 C that was set in 2011.

The heat wave also set records in Alberta, with 13 communities setting new daily highs.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

