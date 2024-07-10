37 more B.C. temperature records broken by heat wave

British Columbia’s heat wave crested in some parts of the province on Tuesday, breaking dozens of daily temperature records for the third consecutive day.
According to Environment Canada, 37 heat records were broken. Four locations saw temperatures rise above 40 C, and in some spots, records more than a century old fell.
The hottest of these record-breaking spots was Lytton, where the temperature reached 42.5 C on Tuesday, breaking the old daily temperature high of 40.6 set in 1975.
Lillooet saw temperature gauges rise to 41.6 C, breaking the old record of 40.6 set in 1926. In Cache Creek, the heat reached 42.1 C, breaking the town’s previous daily high temperature of 40.2 C that was set in 2015.
And Kamloops also set a new record of 40.6 C, breaking the record of Old 38.6 C set in 2015.
As expected, the Okanagan experienced searing heat on Tuesday. It broke two records more than a century old.
In Vernon, a record of 39.6 C was set Tuesday, surpassing a record of 36.7 C set in 1905. In Penticton, a record of 38.4 C was set, breaking Old record of 37.2 set in 1919
Kelowna also broke a daily record when the temperature reached 39.3 C, breaking the previous record of 38.6 C set in 2015.
For much of the Southern Interior, these types of temperatures are expected to persist for another day, according to Environment Canada, which has extended the heat warning for that region through Thursday. That’s when they say the ridge of high pressure should moderate.
The Lower Mainland, northern B.C., the Island and Sunshine Coast also saw some intense heat Tuesday. However, for those regions, the heat warning was lifted Wednesday morning.
Before it cools, though, there were records broken. Hope saw a new record of 33.1 C set, breaking the old record of 32.5 set in 2010.
Abbotsford residents saw the temperature reach 33.5 C on Tuesday, breaking a record of 31.8 C set in 2010.
Pitt Meadows saw a new high of 34.2 C, breaking the oldest record of the lot, 33.3 C set in 1875.
And in West Vancouver, the heat reached 30.8 C, breaking the city’s old record of 30.5 C set in 1985.
While the heat is expected to slowly abate, the forecast still calls for some warm days ahead.
Remaining temperature records for Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Abbotsford
- New record: 35.5 C
- Old record: 31.8 C, set in 2010
Blue River
- New record: 37.3 C
- Old record: 35.5 C, set in 2015
Cache Creek
- New record: 42.1 C
- Old record: 40.2 C, set in 2015
Clearwater
- Tied record of 38.2 C set in 2015
Clinton
- New record: 35.2 C
- Old record: 34.4 C, set in 1975
Creston
- New record: 36.9 C
- Old record: 36.2 C, set in 2015
Dawson Creek
- New record: 36.2 C
- Old record: 33.4 C, set in 2023
Fort Nelson
- New record: 33.1 C
- Old record: 33.0 C, set in 2023
Fort St. John
- New record: 33.4 C
- Old record: 31.6 C, set in 2023
Gibsons
- New record: 30.6 C
- Old record: 27.6 C, set in 2021
Golden
- New record: 36.4 C
- Old record: 35.6 C, set in 1930
Hope
- New record: 33.1 C
- Old record: 32.5 C, set in 2007
Kamloops
- New record: 40.6 C
- Old record: 38.6 C, set in 2015
Kelowna
- New record: 39.3 C
- Old record: 38.6 C, set in 2015
Lillooet
- New record: 41.6 C
- Old record: 40.6 C, set in 1926
Lytton
- New record: 42.5 C
- Old record: 40.6, set in 1975
Mackenzie
- New record: 34.5 C
- Old record: 32.7 C, set in 2023
Malahat
- New record: 31.6 C
- Old record: 30.6 C, set in 2015
Merritt
- New record: 38.4 C
- Old record: 37.1 C, set in 2015
Pemberton
- New record: 39.8 C
- Old record: 37.2 C, set in 1975
Penticton
- New record: 38.4 C
- Old record: 37.2 C, set in 1919
Pitt Meadows
- New record: 34.2 C
- Old record: 33,3 C, set in 1875
Port Alberni
- Tied record of 36.1 C, set in 1926
Powell River
- New record: 30.5 C
- Old record: 30.4 C, set in 1985
Prince George
- New record: 33 C
- Old record: 32.2 C, set in 1926
Princeton
- New record: 39.5 C
- Old record: 37.2 C, set in 1975
Puntzi Mountain
- New record: 34.5 C
- Old record: 31.5 C, set in 2021
Quesnel
- New record: 37.2 C
- Old record: 35.6 C, set in 1920
Revelstoke
- New record: 36.6 C
- Old record: 36.2 C, set in 2017
Sechelt
- New record: 30.6 C
- Old record: 29.4 C, set in 1956
Smithers
- New record: 32.2 C
- Old record: 30.6 C, set in 1975
Squamish
- New record: 33.4 C
- Old record: 32.0 C, set in 1985
Trail
- Tied record of 39.3 C, set in 2015
Vernon
- New record: 39.6 C
- Old record: 36.7 C, set in 1905
West Vancouver
- New record: 30.8 C
- Old record: 30.5 C, set in 1985
Williams Lake
- New record: 35.1 C
- Old record: 31.7 C, set in 1975
Yoho National Park
- New record: 31.8 C
- Old record: 30.0 C, set in 1930
Notably, Bella Bella set an overnight low record, as the temperature dipped to 6.8 C, breaking the community’s old mark of 7.1 C that was set in 2011.
The heat wave also set records in Alberta, with 13 communities setting new daily highs.
