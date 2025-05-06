Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Search for missing Nova Scotia kids continues as stepfather seeks expanded effort

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 6, 2025 9:21 am
1 min read
Missing kids’ stepfather wants search area expanded
The search for two missing children in Pictou County has a family desperate for answers. The kids’ stepfather tells Global News he doesn’t think Lily and Jack are in the vicinity of their home, and believes they could have been taken. Ella MacDonald reports.
The massive search for two missing children continues for a fifth day in a rural area of Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

Lily and Jack Sullivan, aged six and four, were reported missing on May 2 at around 10 a.m. from their home on Gairloch Road in Lansdowne Station, which is about 30 kilometres from New Glasgow, N.S.

Since then, upwards of 160 people have been scouring the wooded area on land with search dogs and in the air with helicopters and drones.

In an interview yesterday, the children’s stepfather, Daniel Martell, said he was calling for the search area to be expanded to include provincial borders and airports in case the children were abducted.

“Post any officers they can get, at the New Brunswick border and P.E.I. … and get them out at every airport possible,” he said.

“Anybody who has any information, or you think you seen something, contact your local police services. Anything guys, anything.”

The search for two young children missing from their home in rural northeastern Nova Scotia has entered a fifth day. Four-year-old Jack Sullivan, left, and six-year-old Lily Sullivan, right, were last seen Friday morning in the community of Lansdowne Station. View image in full screen
The search for two young children missing from their home in rural northeastern Nova Scotia has entered a fifth day. Four-year-old Jack Sullivan, left, and six-year-old Lily Sullivan, right, were last seen Friday morning in the community of Lansdowne Station. Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue Association/The Canadian Press handout
RCMP said there is no evidence to suggest the kids were abducted, and instead believe they “wandered” away. Due to this fact, their disappearance didn’t qualify for an Amber Alert, however a Vulnerable Missing Person Alert was sent out on May 2.

Lily is described as having having shoulder-length, light brown hair with bangs. She might be wearing a pink sweater, pink pants and pink boots. Martell told Global News she was also carrying a white backpack with strawberries on it.

Jack has short, blond hair and was wearing blue dinosaur boots. Martell said he had not seen Jack on Friday morning, but believed he was wearing a brown shirt and pants with a pull-up diaper underneath.

