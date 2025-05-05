Menu

Canada

Search for missing siblings, aged 4 and 6, enters 4th day in Nova Scotia

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 5, 2025 9:36 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Search for missing N.S. children enters third day'
Search for missing N.S. children enters third day
RELATED: Search crews were on the ground in Pictou County, N.S., in the search for four-year-old Jack Sullivan and six-year-old Lily Sullivan.
The search for two missing children continues for a fourth day in a rural and heavily-wooded area of Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

Lily and Jack Sullivan, aged four and six, were reported missing at around 10 a.m. Friday.

RCMP said they were last seen at a home in Lansdowne Station, which is about 30 km from New Glasgow, N.S.

Lily and Jack Sullivan, aged four and six, were reported missing at around 10 a.m. on May 2, 2025 in Nova Scotia's Pictou County. View image in full screen
Lily and Jack Sullivan, aged four and six, were reported missing at around 10 a.m. on May 2, 2025 in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County. Provided/RCMP

Ground search and rescue crews — alongside police dogs, drones, and aircraft — have been scouring the woods daily since the children’s disappearance.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, some 160 volunteers were on site –pushing ahead through rainy and foggy conditions.

Two Department of Natural Resources helicopters and four drones were active during the day, and have technology that can identify body heat.

RCMP said it’s believed the children, aged four and six, had wandered away from a home in Lansdowne Station, Pictou County. View image in full screen
RCMP said it’s believed the children, aged four and six, had wandered away from a home in Lansdowne Station, Pictou County. Neil Benedict/Global News

RCMP said there is no evidence to suggest the kids were abducted, and instead believe they “wandered” away. Due to this fact, their disappearance didn’t qualify for an Amber Alert, however a Vulnerable Missing Person Alert was sent out on Friday.

“There was at one point a possible foot print identified. Based on that, the searchers have now started doing grid searches around that area, just to expand to see if there’s anything from that,” said Sgt. Curtis MacKinnon with Nova Scotia RCMP on Sunday.

Lily Sullivan is described as having having shoulder-length, light brown hair with bangs, and say she might be wearing a pink sweater, pink pants and pink boots.

Story continues below advertisement

Jack Sullivan has short, blond hair and is wearing blue dinosaur boots.

Click to play video: 'Search continues for missing N.S. children who wandered into woods'
Search continues for missing N.S. children who wandered into woods
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

