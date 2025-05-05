Search for missing siblings, aged 4 and 6, enters 4th day in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

The search for two missing children continues for a fourth day in a rural and heavily-wooded area of Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

Lily and Jack Sullivan, aged four and six, were reported missing at around 10 a.m. Friday.

RCMP said they were last seen at a home in Lansdowne Station, which is about 30 km from New Glasgow, N.S.

View image in full screen Lily and Jack Sullivan, aged four and six, were reported missing at around 10 a.m. on May 2, 2025 in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County. Provided/RCMP

Ground search and rescue crews — alongside police dogs, drones, and aircraft — have been scouring the woods daily since the children’s disappearance.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, some 160 volunteers were on site –pushing ahead through rainy and foggy conditions.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Two Department of Natural Resources helicopters and four drones were active during the day, and have technology that can identify body heat.

View image in full screen RCMP said it’s believed the children, aged four and six, had wandered away from a home in Lansdowne Station, Pictou County. Neil Benedict/Global News

RCMP said there is no evidence to suggest the kids were abducted, and instead believe they “wandered” away. Due to this fact, their disappearance didn’t qualify for an Amber Alert, however a Vulnerable Missing Person Alert was sent out on Friday.

“There was at one point a possible foot print identified. Based on that, the searchers have now started doing grid searches around that area, just to expand to see if there’s anything from that,” said Sgt. Curtis MacKinnon with Nova Scotia RCMP on Sunday.

Lily Sullivan is described as having having shoulder-length, light brown hair with bangs, and say she might be wearing a pink sweater, pink pants and pink boots.

Story continues below advertisement

Jack Sullivan has short, blond hair and is wearing blue dinosaur boots.