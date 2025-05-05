Danielle Smith promises Alberta separation referendum if signatures warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she would hold a referendum on provincial separation next year if citizens gather the required signatures on a petition.

Smith, in a livestream address on Monday, says she wants a sovereign Alberta within a united Canada, but the voices of those unhappy with Confederation are not fringe extremists and must be listened to.

Smith has previously said she will be looking to strike a “What’s Next” panel to poll Albertans on issues they want to see addressed after last week’s federal election.

Carney’s Liberals won their fourth consecutive term, and Smith has previously warned the prime minister against any “hostile acts” his new government might take against her province.

Smith has long accused the federal Liberals of introducing laws and policies she says take unfair advantage of Alberta’s booming economy while also undermining the oil and gas business that drives it.

Smith’s government tabled legislation last week to make it easier for citizens to trigger referendum votes, including on the province separating from Canada.

The premier didn’t speak to the media after the speech, but is scheduled to hold a news conference with reporters Tuesday.