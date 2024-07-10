13 temperature records unofficially broken in Alberta on Tuesday as heat wave expected to intensify

Send this page to someone via email

More than a dozen areas in Alberta saw their records for warmest temperatures on July 9 unofficially broken on Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The Edmonton area also unofficially tied its July 9 heat record of 34.1 C, which was set in 2015. Records have been kept in the Edmonton area since 1880.

In a post on the weather agency’s website, ECCC noted that a “ridge of high pressure brought very hot temperatures to much of Alberta again on Tuesday.”

ECCC released the information in a weather summary issued early Wednesday, the same day the sweltering heat wave was expected to intensify in the province.

Edmonton temperatures are forecast to reach 36 C on Wednesday, according to the weather agency. Calgary is expected to reach 33 C.

Farther south in the province, Medicine Hat is forecast to reach 37 C on Wednesday while Lethbridge temperatures are projected to reach 36 C.

Temperature records were not the only historic numbers reached on Tuesday. The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) said the province hit a new all-time summer peak energy record on July 9, at 11,820 megawatts. The previous summer record was 11,721 megawatts, set on June 29, 2021.

“The grid is in good shape, but energy conservation always helps,” the AESO said in a post on social media.

The AESO encourages Albertans to turn off unnecessary lights and appliances, minimize the use of air conditioning and delay the use of major power-consuming appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers until after peak hours, which are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Alberta Wildfire said Tuesday morning that the heat is leading to very high to extreme wildfire danger in the province. The entire southern part of the Forest Protection Area is under a fire advisory.

Alberta heat records unofficially broken on July 9:

Athabasca area

New record of 34.1 C

Old record of 33.6 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1900

Beaverlodge area

New record of 33.7 C

Old record of 31.6 C set in 2023

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Camrose area

New record of 32.9 C

Old record of 32.8 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Edson area

New record of 33.6 C

Old record of 33.2 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Fort Chipewyan area

New record of 32.6 C

Old record of 32.2 C set in 1963

Records in this area have been kept since 1883

Grande Prairie area

New record of 34.6 C

Old record of 32.2 C set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Hendrickson Creek area

New record of 32.1 C

Old record of 28.7 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Jasper area

New record of 35.8 C

Old record of 34.4 C set in 1926

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Nordegg area

New record of 32.4 C

Old record of 30.7 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Red Earth Creek area

New record of 33.5 C

Old record of 31.6 C set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Slave Lake area

New record of 33.6 C

Old record of 31.9 C set in 2012

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Vegreville area

New record of 32.8 C

Old record of 32.4 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Wainwright area

New record of 34.4 C

Old record of 33.5 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

with files from Caley Gibson, Global News