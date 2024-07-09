Hottest temperatures of the week on the way for Alberta, some areas to reach 37 C

Send this page to someone via email

Some areas of Alberta could see temperatures hit 37 C on Wednesday, as Environment and Climate Change Canada expects Tuesday and Wednesday to be the hottest days this week.

Nearly all of Alberta, with the exception of the Jasper area, remained under a heat warning on Tuesday morning.

“Most of Alberta will see the hottest temperatures, up to 37 C, on Tuesday and Wednesday,” ECCC said in its warning. “Overnight lows ranging from the mid-teens into the low-20s will not provide much relief from the daytime heat.”

Edmonton temperatures are forecast to reach 34 C on Tuesday and 36 C on Wednesday, according to ECCC. Calgary is expected to reach 30 C on Tuesday and 33 C on Wednesday.

Areas farther south are even hotter, with Medicine Hat forecast to reach 32 C on Tuesday and a crippling 37 C on Thursday. Lethbridge temperatures are forecast to reach 32 C on Tuesday and 36 C on Wednesday.

“Alberta, along with the rest of Western Canada, has seen a ridge of high pressure move in from the west and bring the hot air along with it,” Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Phil Darlington said Tuesday morning.

“It keeps our skies fairly clear, and does make it harder for storms that could offer some relief to develop.

“Parts of British Columbia have already cracked the 40s and while Alberta is not likely to get as hot, mid- to high-30s are still possible.”

Temperature records were broken in several areas of Alberta on Monday, as the mercury soared into the 30s. The Banff, Camrose, Cold Lake, Drumheller, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Lloydminster and Wainwright areas all broke temperature records, to name a few.

“While many look forward to conditions like these, it is important to remember to take frequent breaks from the heat in cooler spots,” Darlington said. “Remember to hydrate regularly, and monitor for signs of heat exhaustion or stroke. It may seem obvious, but children and pets must not be left in a vehicle for any length of time in temperatures like these.”

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) issued a grid alert, asking Albertans to conserve energy.

The AESO recommends turning off unnecessary lights and appliances, minimizing the use of air conditioning and delaying the use of major power-consuming appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers until after peak hours, which are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The grid alert was lifted just before 10 p.m. Monday.

While cooler temperatures will begin to move into Alberta on Thursday, the heat is generally expected to last into next week.

“This ridge is expected to ease up a bit by the weekend, but another looks to be building back in from the West for next week,” Darlington said.

