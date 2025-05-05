14 children arrested in U.K. after missing boy dies in industrial fire

Send this page to someone via email

Fourteen juveniles have been arrested in connection to the death of a 14-year-old boy in a fire at an industrial unit in Gateshead, England, on the night of May 2.

After the fire was extinguished, a body believed to be Layton Carr, who was reported missing earlier the same day, was located inside the building, according to Northumbria Police.

Eleven boys and three girls between the ages of 11 and 14 were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and have since been released on bail.

“Shortly after 8 p.m. on [Friday], we received a report via the fire service of a fire near Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead,” police told The Times

“Emergency services attended, and the fire was extinguished a short time later. Subsequently, last night we issued an appeal for missing boy Layton Carr — it was believed he was in the area at the time,” the police statement continued.

“Sadly, following searches carried out by Northumbria Police and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building,” police said.

People living nearby the building told the BBC that trespassing on the site was a “regular occurrence” and said that fires were common but the fire on May 2 was “out of the ordinary.”

One neighbour told the outlet that it was the “biggest fire” they had ever seen.

Officers said the investigation is at an early stage and asked the public not to speculate about what happened.

Det. Chief Insp. Louise Jenkins with the Northumbria Police said it was an “extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life.”

“Our thoughts are with Layton’s family as they begin to attempt to process the loss of their loved one. Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can,” Jenkins said.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth told the outlet that her “heartfelt condolences” were with Carr’s family and friends at this “devastating time.”

She said she was being updated by the chief constable on the situation and wanted to thank the emergency services involved in the response and those working on the investigation.

“I know this will have come as a shock to the Bill Quay community and I echo officer requests for anyone with information to please get in touch with Northumbria Police,” Dungworth said.

Northumbria police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them via their website.

Carr’s school, Hebburn Comprehensive School, posted a tribute to him on Facebook, writing, “Our school community is heartbroken. Layton was a valued and much-loved member of year 9 and he will be greatly missed by everyone.”

“We extend our sincere condolences to Layton’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. As a school, we will rally together to support one another through this tragedy,” the post continued. “Anyone who wishes to pay their respects is invited to lay flowers at the fence in front of the bungalow in memory of Layton.”

A GoFundMe has been set up on behalf of Carr’s mother to help pay for her living expenses and her son’s funeral.

Stephanie Simpson, Carr’s mother’s best friend and the creator of the campaign, wrote, “As everyone is aware My best friend Georgia Dingwall has lost her 14-year-old Son Layton Carr in one of the most tragic ways you could e er[sic] imagine. I’m making this go fund me to help her give him the best send off and help take some stress off Georgia right now.”

“The last thing Georgia needs to worry trying to pay for a funeral for her Boy while going through this. Any donations will help towards the funeral and getting Georgia moved in to a home since she is struggling going back to her flat and we want to be able to get her a headstone for Layton,” Simpson added.

The GoFundMe post has currently raised over £$15,000 (nearly CAD$29,000) of its goal of £$16,000 (nearly CAD$30,000) from 1,200 donations as of Monday morning.