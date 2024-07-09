Menu

Crime

Man critically injured, 2 arrested following afternoon shooting in North York: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 6:18 pm
The scene of the shooting in the area of Stanley Greene and Downsview Park boulevards in North York. View image in full screen
The scene of the shooting in the area of Stanley Greene and Downsview Park boulevards in North York. Global News
A man was rushed to a trauma centre after he was shot in North York on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called at 3:27 p.m. to the area of Stanley Greene and Downsview Park boulevards, just east of Keele Street, for reports of someone found with a gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting occurred inside of an apartment unit.

The victim — a man — was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they brought the victim to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police said two people have been arrested and two others are outstanding.

The two outstanding suspects are reported to be male, one of whom was wearing all black and red shoes, and the other who was wearing a red hoodie with green shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

