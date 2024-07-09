Man critically injured, 2 arrested following afternoon shooting in North York: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man was rushed to a trauma centre after he was shot in North York on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called at 3:27 p.m. to the area of Stanley Greene and Downsview Park boulevards, just east of Keele Street, for reports of someone found with a gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting occurred inside of an apartment unit.

The victim — a man — was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they brought the victim to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police said two people have been arrested and two others are outstanding.

The two outstanding suspects are reported to be male, one of whom was wearing all black and red shoes, and the other who was wearing a red hoodie with green shoes, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.